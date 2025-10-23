An Indian national, Jashanpreet Singh, was arrested in California for causing a deadly crash that killed 3 people. Police said Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2022, was driving under the influence of drugs when his truck ploughed.

A 21-year-old Indian national, Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California for causing a fatal truck crash that killed three people and injured several others. The young driver, who reportedly entered the United States illegally in 2022, was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Truck ploughs into traffic on busy highway

The crash happened on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County, when Singh's 18-wheeler Freightliner truck slammed into slow-moving vehicles. According to California Highway Patrol officials, Singh's truck failed to slow down or apply brakes before impact. The collision caused a fiery chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police said at least three people died on the spot, while several others, including Singh himself, sustained injuries. The victims' names have not yet been released.

Dashcam video reveals shocking footage

Investigators confirmed that the incident was captured on Singh’s dashcam, showing the truck speeding straight into traffic without stopping.

Officer Rodrigo Jimenez from California Highway Patrol told ABC7 News, "He was taken to hospital and checked by medical staff. Our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs."

Toxicology tests later confirmed that Singh had illegal substances in his system when the crash occurred.

Jashanpreet Singh entered US illegally in 2022

According to Fox News, Jashanpreet Singh crossed the southern US border illegally in March 2022 through California's El Centro Sector. He was detained by Border Patrol agents but later released under the Biden administration's 'alternatives to detention' policy, which allows certain undocumented immigrants to remain in the country while awaiting immigration hearings.

The Department of Homeland Security said Singh does not have legal immigration status in the United States. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has now filed an immigration detainer to take him into custody after his criminal case.

Faces multiple charges

Authorities have charged Singh with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and causing injury and death. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Officials said the crash has once again raised serious questions about commercial driving licences for non-citizens, especially those with uncertain immigration status.

Similar case in Florida

This tragic case follows another similar incident in August 2025, when Harjinder Singh, another Indian national who entered the US illegally in 2018, was accused of causing a crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that also killed three people. Harjinder Singh had reportedly obtained a commercial driver's licence in California despite his immigration status.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently criticised California’s licensing policies, accusing the state of failing to follow federal English proficiency rules for truck drivers. He warned that the federal government could withhold over $40 million in highway safety funds if the rules are not enforced.

Public concern grows over truck driver standards

The California crash has added to growing public concern over how undocumented immigrants are allowed to drive heavy commercial vehicles on American highways. Many have called for stricter checks, stronger enforcement and better screening of licence applicants to prevent future tragedies.