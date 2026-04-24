A 9-year-old girl died in a freak swing accident at her aunt’s house in Shivamogga district. The incident occurred when the swing rope got entangled around her neck while she was playing alone. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A tragic and deeply distressing incident has been reported from Shivamogga district, where a nine-year-old girl lost her life in a freak accident involving a swing inside a house. The incident, which occurred three days ago in Lakkinakoppa village in Shivamogga taluk, came to light only recently. The case has raised serious concerns about child safety at home, especially during the summer holidays when children spend more time indoors without constant supervision.

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Incident Reported From Lakkinakoppa

The deceased has been identified as Pranamya, aged nine. She was at her aunt’s house in Lakkinakoppa when the incident took place. According to reports, the child was playing on a swing that had been set up inside a room. She had locked the door from the inside to play by herself.

In a tragic turn of events, the swing rope is believed to have become entangled around her neck, tightening like a noose and leading to her death.

Summer Vacation Turns Into Tragedy

Pranamya, a resident of Vidyanagar, had travelled to Lakkinakoppa to spend her summer holidays with relatives. What was meant to be a joyful break turned into a devastating tragedy for the family.

The Tunganagar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rising Concerns Over Child Safety

This incident has once again highlighted the importance of ensuring children’s safety at home, particularly during holidays. With children spending more time at home or visiting relatives, supervision becomes crucial.

Across the state, there have also been increasing reports of children being involved in accidents, including drowning incidents in lakes and rivers as they try to cope with the summer heat. Authorities and parents are being urged to remain vigilant to prevent such tragedies.