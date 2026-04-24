In a tragic incident in Kayamkulam, a 42-year-old woman named Selina died from a snakebite. She was returning from a relative's wedding reception when the incident happened.

Alappuzha: In another tragic incident in Kerala, a woman has died from a snakebite. The victim, 42-year-old Selina from Cheravally Vadakkethopil, was bitten by a snake in Kayamkulam while attending a wedding reception.

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This heartbreaking incident happened around 7:30 PM on Thursday in Kottukulangara, Kayamkulam. Selina was at a relative's wedding party and was about to leave. She went to get her scooter, which was parked in a deserted plot, and that's when the snake bit her. She was immediately rushed to the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital, but doctors could not save her life.

There's a growing concern in the state as snakebite deaths are increasing with the rising summer heat. In the last few days, similar deaths were reported from Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. The health department has issued a warning, asking the public to be extremely careful as snakes are more likely to enter homes and other cool places to escape the heat. Selina's body is currently at the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital mortuary for post-mortem procedures.

8-Year-Old Boy Loses Life in Chirayinkeezhu

In another sad incident this morning in Azhoor, Chirayinkeezhu, an eight-year-old boy died from a snakebite. The victim was Dikshal, son of Dileep and Anu from Moolayil house. The snake bit the child while he was sleeping. His parents found out about the bite around 4 AM. He was immediately taken to Chirayinkeezhu hospital for first aid and then referred to the Medical College Hospital, but he passed away. A cobra was later caught from the child's house.

Thrissur Mourns Aljo

The region is still grieving the death of eight-year-old Aljo, who died after being bitten by a snake inside his house in Thrissur last week. In a small relief to the family, his brother Anosh, who was also bitten, has been taken off the ventilator.

Last Sunday, early in the morning, eight-year-old Aljo and his older brother Anosh were bitten by a Common Krait in their bedroom. The mystery around the boy's death was solved only after the post-mortem report confirmed that a krait bite was the cause of death. This finding contradicted the initial police report, which had suggested food poisoning. Even the parents first thought it might be a reaction to the food they had eaten at night. They rushed the children to a private hospital in Chalakudy around 5 AM after they started foaming at the mouth. It was a doctor there who confirmed that a snakebite was the cause of their illness. Aljo died within minutes of reaching the hospital.