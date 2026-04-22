A Youth Congress protest in Kannur over student Nithin Raj's death turned violent. Protesters clashed with police and damaged college property. Police detained activists. Cases have been filed against faculty and a loan app in the matter.

A clash broke out in Kannur on Wednesday during a Youth Congress march to Ancharakandi Dental College, where protesters were demanding action in connection with the death of student Nithin Raj. Protesters overturned barricades, breached the police cordon and entered the college campus, leading to a confrontation with police personnel. During the incident, the window panes of the college building were damaged. Police intervened and detained several activists, removing them from the premises.

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A heavy police presence had been deployed in and around the campus in anticipation of unrest. The march was inaugurated by Robert Vellamvalli and presided over by Vigil Mohanan. Several Youth Congress leaders, including Ashwin Mathukoth, MK Varun, Mithun Maroli, Pranil Mathukoth, Mridul Muzhappala, Nithin Naduvanad, VP Rahul, Rigin Raj, P Prince, and Jithin Kolappa, led the protest demanding accountability.

Background of the Student's Death

The protest follows the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj, who died on April 10 after falling from a building at the college. The Prestige Educational Trust, which manages the institution, has denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment, terming them "completely baseless." According to the Trust, the incident was linked to a personal loan taken by the student through a mobile application. It stated that a faculty member had been receiving calls from loan recovery agents as her number was listed as a reference. The management said Nithin left the principal's office during discussions regarding the issue and later fell from the building.

Police Register Cases Against Faculty, Loan App

Police have registered a case against two faculty members, Dr M K Ram and KT Sangeetha Nambiar, under charges including abetment of suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations raised in the case. A separate case has also been registered against a loan app for alleged harassment, with three persons arrested in connection with it.