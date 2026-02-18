Teen Motorcyclist Crushed in Telangana Road Crash After Losing Balance | Video Surfaces
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a dumper truck in Rangareddy, Telangana, after losing balance while passing autos parked on the road. Reports say an auto driver moved without checking mirrors.
CCTV captures accident on a busy road
A disturbing road accident in Rangareddy, Telangana, has sparked strong reactions online after visuals of the incident circulated widely.
According to details shared online, two auto-rickshaws were parked on the road, partially blocking space for moving traffic. A third auto driver was speaking to a passenger seated in the front. Without checking the rear-view mirrors, the driver reportedly started moving forward.
A tragic road accident in Rangareddy district, Telangana, has resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy after a lorry collided with his motorbike. The incident was captured on cctv pic.twitter.com/vFf8m5VG4A
At the same moment, a 19-year-old motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to pass between vehicles. His handlebar is believed to have brushed against the auto. He lost balance and fell on the road, where a dumper truck ran over him.
Questions over road safety and behaviour
The crash has raised serious concerns about illegal parking, sudden vehicle movement and distraction while driving. Observers pointed out that blocked roads and drivers failing to check behind before moving create dangerous situations for two-wheeler riders.
Some road safety voices said such accidents are common due to vehicles being parked improperly on public roads. They also highlighted the risks when drivers move vehicles without checking mirrors.
Video goes viral on social media
Social media users expressed anger and frustration after watching the visuals. Several people blamed illegal parking and careless driving. Others stressed that two-wheeler riders must be extremely cautious because they are most exposed on the road.
'Small mistakes on busy roads become fatal'
Some comments also noted that the rider was not wearing a helmet and tried to squeeze through a narrow gap, which increased the risk. A few users questioned whether such tragedies could be prevented with stricter enforcement and better road discipline.
One user asked about the rider’s condition, while others debated responsibility between drivers and riders. The incident has once again highlighted how small mistakes on busy roads can quickly turn fatal.
Road safety enforcement a MUST
The accident has renewed discussion about road safety enforcement in urban areas. Experts often warn that illegal parking, distraction and lack of protective gear together create a high-risk environment for young riders.
