A disturbing road accident in Rangareddy, Telangana, has sparked strong reactions online after visuals of the incident circulated widely.

According to details shared online, two auto-rickshaws were parked on the road, partially blocking space for moving traffic. A third auto driver was speaking to a passenger seated in the front. Without checking the rear-view mirrors, the driver reportedly started moving forward.

A tragic road accident in Rangareddy district, Telangana, has resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy after a lorry collided with his motorbike. The incident was captured on cctv

At the same moment, a 19-year-old motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to pass between vehicles. His handlebar is believed to have brushed against the auto. He lost balance and fell on the road, where a dumper truck ran over him.