A sanitation worker and a scooter rider were seriously injured after a speeding car crashed into them near Unlimited Mall on Hyderabad Road in Nalgonda, Telangana, early Monday. The car overturned after the collision. CCTV footage of the midnight accident has gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions.

Nalgonda crash leaves 2 injured

The sanitation worker suffered fractures in both of her legs in the accident. The scooter rider was also seriously injured. Both victims were rushed for medical treatment.

Local authorities said the incident happened around midnight. CCTV footage from the area captured the shocking moment when the speeding vehicle struck the people on the road.

According to initial reports, four people were injured in the incident, and police have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the crash. The CCTV clip of the accident quickly spread on social media. Many people expressed shock and anger after watching the video.

Users on social media said that reckless driving late at night is becoming a serious danger for people who work on the streets, including sanitation workers.

One user wrote that midnight roads sometimes turn drivers into “Formula 1 racers”. Another user said road safety is not only about drivers but also about protecting people who work outside at night.

Several people also expressed sympathy for sanitation workers, saying they already do a difficult and risky job while keeping cities clean.

Many users demanded strict action against the driver responsible for the crash. Some said the focus should be on the driver rather than blaming the vehicle itself. A social media user pointed out that crashes are often described as accidents, but in many cases they happen because of reckless driving.

Others said authorities must ensure a proper investigation and hold the driver accountable.

Investigation underway

Police and local authorities in Nalgonda are now examining the CCTV footage and gathering more details about the incident. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.