Five arrested after attempted 'baby conversion' through occult ends in infant's death in UP's Azamgarh

In a recent incident in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, five individuals, including two employees of a community health center, were arrested by the police for their involvement in kidnapping two babies—a boy and a girl.

Azamgarh police apprehended five individuals, including two employees of the Pawai community health center, along with two women and one man, and successfully rescued two kidnapped babies—a boy and a girl. Azamgarh ASP City, Shailendra Lal, reported on Saturday that Manoj, a technician from the ophthalmology department at CHC Pawai, along with his sister-in-law Sangeeta, an auxiliary nursing midwife, were among those arrested. Additionally, Suraj, a kabaddi player, and an individual identified as an occult practitioner, along with Manoj’s wife Renu, were also taken into custody.

This operation led to the rescue of a four-day-old baby girl, who had been abducted from the government women’s hospital on the night of June 3.

Lal stated that police meticulously examined footage from 200 CCTV cameras, leading to the arrest of Suraj, the kidnapper. The abducted baby girl was successfully rescued from the custody of Manoj and his wife Renu and safely reunited with her mother.

During police interrogation of the arrested individuals, Suraj, Manoj, and Renu, it was revealed that the couple already had two daughters and desired a son. Despite undergoing several abortions, Renu recently gave birth to another girl. Sangeeta, Manoj's sister-in-law, persuaded him to seek assistance from an occult practitioner, Suraj, who happened to be her sister Saroj's fiancé. Sangeeta claimed that Suraj possessed the ability to transform the newborn girl into a boy.

Police stated that Manoj and Renu agreed to the proposition and promised to compensate Suraj with an amount equivalent to the expenses incurred in marrying a girl. They went as far as transferring Rs 50,000 to Suraj's bank account. Suraj, who is a kabaddi player, was gathering funds for a training course. Unfortunately, during the occult ritual, the newborn daughter of Manoj and Renu died. In exchange, Suraj provided the couple with a six-month-old boy he had abducted from a residence in the Patwadh Saraiyya area of Bilariyaganj. However, Renu refused to accept a baby boy older than her deceased daughter. Consequently, Suraj left the kidnapped boy at his residence.

In the event that Suraj was unable to fulfill his promise of converting the newborn girl into a boy, Renu requested him to return the baby girl she had given birth to. Suraj then enlisted the help of his sister-in-law, Sangeeta, who worked as a nursing midwife at the community health center.

Police revealed that Sangeeta informed Suraj about the birth of a girl at the government women’s hospital. Subsequently, Suraj stole the newborn girl on the night of June 3 and handed her over to Renu and Manoj. Lal mentioned that further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

