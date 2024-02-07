Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert

    Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts in Karnataka are on high alert due to a resurgence of Naxal activity. With the approaching anniversary of Naxal leader Saket Rajan's death, authorities are increasing vigilance, conducting combing operations, and urging residents to report suspicious activities.

    Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    The tranquil districts of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka have been jolted by the resurgence of Naxal activity after a decade of relative calm. With the region on edge, authorities have declared a high alert, particularly in the hilly terrains, for the next five days.

    In response to the escalating Naxal presence, the Naxal Nigraha Dal (NNF) has been urged to heighten vigilance in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Reports indicate that the Naxals are gearing up to commemorate the death anniversary of their leader, Saket Rajan, with a day of remembrance known as Red Salute Day. Rajan met his demise in a police encounter 19 years ago, during the early hours of February 5, 2005, near Menasinahadya in Koppa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru District.

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity

    Following Rajan's death, another prominent Naxal figure, Vikram Gowda, went underground along with his associates. Recent sightings suggest that Gowda may be seeking refuge in the foothills of the Western Ghats, prompting locals to alert law enforcement agencies about Naxal movements in the area.

    Forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (WATCH)

    The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has escalated combing operations in response to the heightened threat, particularly in the mountainous coastal regions. Just a month prior, a skirmish between Naxalites and law enforcement occurred in Thundercool, Kerala, further underscoring the need for vigilance in the region.

    With the background checks intensifying for Naxals fleeing towards the hills, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of residents in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    B'luru's first state-of-the-art driverless metro train arrives in Chennai, may reach E-City by February 18 (WATCH)

    Bengaluru's first high-tech driverless metro train arrives in Chennai; may reach E-City by Feb 18 (WATCH)

    Nightmare in Bengaluru PGs: Residents share harrowing tales of cockroach infestations, owner threats (WATCH) vkp

    Nightmare in Bengaluru PGs: Residents share harrowing tales of cockroach infestations, owner threats (WATCH)

    17-year-old Bengaluru girl wins Rs 3.31 crore prize at 'Oscars of Science' for video on cellular programming vkp

    17-year-old Bengaluru girl wins Rs 3.31 crore prize at ‘Oscars of Science’ for video on cellular programming

    Ancient Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga discovered in Raichur; possibly from Kalyani Chalukya dynasty (WATCH) snt

    Ancient Lord Vishnu idol, Shiva Linga discovered in Raichur; possibly from Kalyani Chalukya dynasty (WATCH)

    Chalo Delhi: Why is Karnataka Congress staging protest against Centre? AJR

    'Chalo Delhi': Why is Karnataka Congress staging protest against Centre?

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on Feb 17 after ED complaint gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on Feb 17 after ED's complaint

    Elevating Spaces: Inside Asense Interior: A Glimpse into Bangalore's Leading Design Studio

    Elevating Spaces: Inside Asense Interior: A Glimpse into Bangalore's Leading Design Studio

    Rose Day 2024: 7 ways to use rose petals in beauty treatment ATG EAI

    Rose Day 2024: 7 ways to use rose petals in beauty treatments

    'No lapses in procedure of darting the elephant': CCF officer on wild elephant Thanneer Komban's death rkn

    'No lapses in procedure of darting the elephant': CCF officer on wild elephant Thanneer Komban's death

    I pray that Congress is able to secure 40 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls PM Modi in Rajya Sabha gcw

    'I pray that Congress is able to secure 40 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon