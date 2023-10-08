Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for tourist safety 

    Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for visitors, partnering with United India Insurance. Each visitor receives Rs. 5 lakh coverage, prioritizing safety for its 1.25-1.50 lakh annual visitors. Additionally, a workshop on the media's role in wildlife conservation is organized for Wildlife Week.

    Karnataka: Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for tourist safety
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Nagarhole National Park, known for its diverse wildlife and natural beauty, is taking a groundbreaking step to enhance visitor safety. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Harsh Kumar Chiknaragunda, has announced the introduction of insurance coverage for tourists.

    Every year, Nagarhole National Park attracts a significant number of wildlife enthusiasts, with approximately 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh visitors. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding these tourists, the forest department has partnered with the United India Insurance Company, issuing insurance policy number 0706022723107894900, to provide coverage of Rs. 5 lakh to each visitor to the park.

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH

    This innovative insurance initiative is already in progress, with the forest department allocating a dedicated budget for its implementation.

    In conjunction with the 69th Wildlife Week, Nagarhole National Park's Zonal Center is organizing a workshop on the role of the press and media in wildlife conservation and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts.

    Bengaluru's elevated corridor through Bannerghatta National Park gets Wildlife Board's approval

    The event is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. and will be inaugurated by Kodagu District Superintendent of Police, K. Ramarajan. Chief Conservator of Forests for the Kodagu circle, Manoj Kumar Tripathi, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

    The program is set to feature the participation of prominent figures including S.K. Ravikumar, President of the Mysore District Journalists Association, Subramanya, General Secretary, K. Deepak, President of the District Development Cooperative, and representatives from the Kote Journalists Association, along with various village headmen.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
