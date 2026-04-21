A Muslim head constable from Vijayapura, Maulali Alagur, has been praised for celebrating Basava Jayanti every year with devotion. His gesture of honouring Basavanna reflects communal harmony, unity and respect beyond religious boundaries in Karnataka.

In a heartwarming example of communal harmony, a Muslim police constable from Vijayapura has been winning praise for celebrating Basava Jayanti with deep devotion. Maulali Alagur, a native of Boragi village in Sindagi taluk, follows a unique tradition of honouring Basavanna every year, reflecting unity, respect and shared cultural values beyond religious boundaries.

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A Tradition Of Respect And Devotion

Maulali Alagur, who currently serves as a Head Constable with the dog squad and is posted at the Adugodi police quarters in Bengaluru, has been observing this tradition at his home for the past four years. On Basava Jayanti, he performs puja to a portrait of Basavanna, offers prayers for the well-being of all, and actively involves his family in the celebrations.

Deep Respect For Basavanna’s Philosophy

Alagur holds deep respect for 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, crediting him for initiating a revolution through his Vachanas against caste discrimination, inequality, untouchability, exploitation and gender bias. He believes Basavanna’s teachings laid the foundation for human values in society.

“It is a matter of great pride that such a great philosopher was born in our country, especially in Kannada land,” Alagur said.

Message Of Unity And Equality

His gesture has been widely appreciated as a symbol of communal harmony and mutual respect. Alagur believes that celebrating Basava Jayanti is not limited to any one religion but is about honouring values that promote equality and humanity.

Community Participation

Several others, including Mahamad Juber, Mahammad Jayan, Khatalsab, Rehman and Junera, also joined the celebrations, further reflecting the spirit of togetherness and unity at the event.

The inspiring initiative stands as a reminder that respect for shared cultural values can bridge communities and strengthen social harmony.