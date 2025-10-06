Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lauds 12th-century reformer Basavanna, calling his principles eternally relevant. CM proposes renaming Namma Metro to Basava Metro and emphasizes promoting equality and constitutional literacy across schools and colleges.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and emphasised the relevance of his casteless, classless vision.

Drawing parallels with Dr BR Ambedkar's Preamble, he highlighted the state government's efforts to promote constitutional literacy in schools and colleges across Karnataka.

"I deeply believe in the philosophy and principles of Basavanna. Our government has designated Vishwaguru Basavanna as a Cultural Leader. Through that recognition, the entire government has paid its respect to Basavanna," CM Siddaramaiah said.

He added, “The teachings of Basavanna and all the Sharanas are eternally relevant. As long as the caste system exists in our society, as long as hierarchies and the four-fold varna system persist, Basavanna's principles will remain extremely relevant. The Basava Sharanas envisioned a casteless and classless society, a human society built on equality. We must create a system where everyone can live as equals, as human beings. There should be no inequality or discrimination of any kind.”

He further stated, “Our government has declared Basavanna as the Cultural Leader, and likewise, everyone should become familiar with the Preamble written by Ambedkar. We are ensuring that the Preamble of the Constitution is read and taught in all schools and colleges across the state. All 143 crore people of the country must understand the Constitution.”

Earlier today, CM Siddaramaiah recommended renaming the Namma Metro to 'Basava Metro' to honour the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Addressing a public gathering, CM Siddaramaiah said that he would forward the proposal to the Central government.

CM Siddaramaiah said if it were entirely a state government project, he would have declared it as such immediately.

"I will recommend to the central government to name our metro as "Basava Metro". If this were entirely a state government project, I would have announced it as "Basava Metro" today itself. We have many castes and many religions among us. In the Chaturvarna system, we are placed in the fourth position," he said.

