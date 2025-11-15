Sugarcane farmers in Mudhol,Karnataka, have called off their strike after successful talks with officials. Farmers agreed to a revised price of ₹3,300 per tonne. The protest had escalated with arson incidents damaging 96 tractor trailers in Bagalkot.

Mudhol: The tense and violent protest by sugarcane farmers in Mudhol, Karnataka, who were demanding a price of ₹3,500 per tonne and the clearance of outstanding dues, finally came to an end on Friday evening. The agitation, which had escalated sharply over the past two days, concluded after farmer leaders agreed to the government’s revised offer of ₹3,300 per tonne. The decision brought much-needed relief to the region, which had witnessed significant unrest and large-scale damage to vehicles transporting sugarcane.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Negotiation Meeting Led by RB Thimmapur

A crucial negotiation meeting was held on Friday afternoon between sugar factory owners and leaders of the sugarcane farmers’ movement. The meeting, led by Karnataka’s District In-charge Minister RB Thimmapur, concluded successfully with both parties reaching an agreement.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, Minister Thimmapur said, “It was decided during the meeting that for the current crushing season, factories will pay the first instalment at a rate of ₹3,200 per tonne of sugarcane, with a uniform price offered regardless of sugar recovery. For the second installment, the State government will provide an incentive of ₹50 per tonne, and factories will contribute an additional ₹50, bringing the total price to ₹3,300 per tonne.”

He added that both factory owners and farmer leaders had accepted this formula, clarifying that the decision applies specifically to Nirani Sugars in Mudhol, Godavari Sugars in Sameerwadi, ICPL Sugars in Uttur, and Prabhulingeshwar Sugar Factory in Siddapur.

Protest Backed by Farmer Organisations

The protest, organised under the banner of Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, and the Sugarcane Growers’ Association, was held at Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Mudhol, Karnataka. Farmers had been demanding ₹3,500 per tonne for the current season. Tensions escalated on Thursday when protestors, angered by a sugar factory beginning crushing operations, allegedly set fire to nearly 96 sugarcane-laden tractors heading towards the factory.

Fire Damages 96 Tractor Trailers

The extent of the damage caused by the arson incident at the Sameerwadi sugar factory premises in neighbouring Bagalkot district has now been officially assessed. A total of 240 tractors carrying sugarcane were parked inside the premises, out of which the loads on 96 trailers were set ablaze.

Preliminary damage reports state that:

17 tractors have suffered damage

12 tractor engines are partially damaged

1 tractor is completely burnt

5 motorcycles are fully gutted

3 motorcycles are partially damaged

A DR van and three factory fire engine vehicles have also been damaged

An estimated 1,033 tonnes of sugarcane have been destroyed in the fire

Authorities are continuing to assess the financial losses and identify those involved in the arson.