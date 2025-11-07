Sugarcane farmers in northern Karnataka protest for ₹3,500 per tonne, citing high production costs, delayed payments, and unfair deductions. Demonstrations spread across Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Vijayapura, with political leaders.

Bengaluru: Sugarcane farmers across northern Karnataka have intensified their protests, demanding a higher price of ₹3,500 per tonne for their produce. The agitation, which began as a sit-in at Gurlapur Cross in Belagavi, has now entered its second week, spreading to Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Haveri, Athani, and Chikkodi districts. Farmers claim that the current Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Central Government does not adequately cover production costs or debts.

Farmers’ Demands: Higher Price and Timely Payments

Farmers are demanding a net price of ₹3,500 per tonne for sugarcane. They argue that the Centre’s current FRP of ₹3,550 per tonne (before deductions) leaves them with only ₹2,600-3,000 per tonne after mandatory harvesting and transport charges. Rising costs of fertilisers, labour, irrigation, and transport have made sugarcane cultivation economically unviable.

Key demands include:

Payment of ₹3,500 per tonne net to farmers.

Timely payments without delays.

Weighing of sugarcane at the factory gate to prevent manipulation.

SMS alerts and digital records of payments for transparency.

Escalation of Protests

Initially a small demonstration, the protests have escalated into large-scale agitation. Farmers have blocked roads, staged protests, and burnt tyres. Incidents of stone-pelting and slipper-throwing at ministers’ vehicles have been reported, notably at State Minister Shivanand Patil’s car in Belagavi.

In Vijayapura, a massive rally marched from Gandhi Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, during which Sayabanna Angadi, a local farmer leader, reportedly collapsed due to exhaustion but received immediate first aid. In Bagalkote, farmers blocked key highways, including the Mudhol–Nippani route, to express anger over delayed payments and the government’s inaction.

Political Responses and Centre-State Dispute

The agitation has led to a political tussle between the Karnataka Congress government and the BJP-led Central Government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the FRP is decided by the Central Government and urged the Centre to take action to resolve the crisis. He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an urgent meeting to discuss measures to protect farmers’ interests, including reviewing FRP, MSP, ethanol allocation, and export policies.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised Siddaramaiah for allegedly spreading misinformation. He maintained that Karnataka’s ethanol allocation for 2025-26 is sufficient. According to him, the FRP at ₹3,636 per tonne for 10.5% recovery is already higher than what the farmers demand. Joshi urged state authorities to resolve deductions and logistical issues instead of blaming the Centre.

Political Leaders Show Solidarity

BJP State President BY Vijayendra visited the protest site at Gurlapur Cross, Belagavi, pledging support to farmers.

“If a fair price is not fixed, I will celebrate my birthday here with the farmers,” he declared, promising to continue pressing the government for justice. Farmers’ organisations and community groups have also joined the agitation, with bandhs observed in towns like Athani and Hukkeri, where protesters staged symbolic demonstrations to press their demands.

Chief Minister’s Letter to Prime Minister

CM Siddaramaiah emphasised that despite multiple discussions with sugar mill owners and farmers, unrest persists. He highlighted that after deductions, farmers effectively receive far less than the FRP and requested urgent action from the Union Government.

Suggested measures include:

Allowing States to endorse a net price to farmers after harvesting and transport costs.

Recalibration of recovery rates with premium/discount adjustments for FRP.

Revision of sugar MSP above ₹31 per kg.

A calibrated export window to reduce stock and accelerate payments.

Enhanced ethanol allocation and assured procurement from Karnataka.

Strengthened protocols to enforce timely payments.

Formation of a high-level committee to monitor cane-payment ecosystems until the end of the season.

Why Farmers Are Angry?

Karnataka farmers note a stark disparity with Maharashtra, where sugarcane is paid at ₹3,600 per tonne. Coupled with delays, deductions, and poor enforcement, Karnataka farmers argue that their livelihoods are under threat. Protesters insist that sugar factories and the government must ensure fair compensation to avoid economic losses.

Current Situation and Next Steps

As of 7 November, protests have entered the eighth day in Belagavi, with agitation spreading across northern Karnataka. Farmers continue to block highways, stage rallies, and demand a resolution before the crushing season begins. The government has appealed for calm, but the protests remain tense, highlighting the urgent need for a policy response that balances farmers’ interests with regulatory frameworks.