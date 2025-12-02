Bengaluru police received hoax bomb threat emails from a sender claiming to be ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, targeting KIA and major city malls. Intensive security checks found no explosives. A cyber crime investigation has been launched to trace the culprit.

Bengaluru witnessed a wave of panic on December 2 following a threatening email sent to the City Commissioner’s official address, claiming the presence of bombs at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and several major shopping malls. The sender identified themselves as part of the “Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team” and allegedly demanded money to prevent the explosions. Although the threat sparked widespread concern, police confirmed it to be a hoax after conducting extensive checks.

Hoax Bomb Threat Email Details

The threatening message was received at 11:53 am on November 30, 2025, at the official email of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner (COMPOL Bengaluru City). Written in English, the email claimed that explosives had been planted at KIA, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, and Mantri Square Mall, stating that the bombs would detonate after 7 pm. The sender also included a monetary demand, instructing authorities to call the number +91 936***8077 to avert the alleged threat.

Investigation and Security Measures

The email originated from mohitkumar.er989799@gmail.com . Upon receiving the threat, Bengaluru police immediately alerted security teams and conducted rigorous inspections. The bomb disposal squad, assisted by dog squads, thoroughly examined the airport and all the mentioned malls. No explosives were found, confirming that the threat was false.

FIR Registered and Cyber Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered at the Central Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru. Authorities are using cyber forensics to trace the individual behind the email, which mentioned the name “Mohit Kumar.” The investigation aims to determine whether the email was actually sent by the person named or if someone else misused the ID. Officials also emphasised that the sender falsely invoked the name of a terrorist organisation to instil fear and attempt extortion.