MLA Sharanu Salagar led a surprise raid in Bidar, intercepting illegal cattle transport vehicles and rescuing 23 animals. One ox died due to suffocation. Police have seized the vehicles and launched an investigation into the smuggling case.

Illegal cattle smuggling appears to be on the rise once again in Bidar district, raising serious concerns among locals and authorities. In a dramatic intervention on Saturday, MLA Sharanu Salagar personally led a surprise raid and intercepted three goods vehicles allegedly involved in illegal cattle transport. The operation led to the rescue of more than 23 animals, which were reportedly being transported in inhumane conditions to a slaughterhouse.

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Raid Based On Tip-Off

The incident occurred near Chitta Cross in Manthal village of Basavakalyan taluk. Acting on a confirmed tip-off, Salagar rushed to the spot and stopped three suspicious goods vehicles. Upon inspection, he found several cattle packed tightly inside, in clear violation of animal transport norms.

One Ox Dies Due To Suffocation

Cows, calves, oxen and buffalo calves were crammed into the vehicles without adequate space or ventilation, making it difficult for them to breathe. In one of the trucks, six large animals were packed so tightly that an ox reportedly suffocated to death on the spot. The disturbing scene left the MLA visibly angry.

MLA Slams Drivers Over Cruelty

Condemning the treatment of the animals, Salagar reprimanded the drivers for their actions. He questioned their humanity and urged them to find alternative means of livelihood instead of engaging in such cruelty.

He also criticised the state government, alleging that illegal cattle smuggling has increased due to a lack of strict enforcement, and claimed that officials were not paying sufficient attention to the issue.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the incident, PSI Suvarna from Manthal Police Station arrived at the scene with her team and began an investigation. A formal complaint has been filed by the MLA against those involved. The police have seized the vehicles and initiated further legal action.

Rescued Animals Shifted To Safety

Arrangements were made to transport the rescued cattle to a nearby gaushala for care and protection. Local residents have stated that illegal cattle transport is a recurring issue in the border areas of Bidar district and have called for stricter monitoring and enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.