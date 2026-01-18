Odisha's Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik confirmed raids on a cattle smuggling network, leading to arrests and the seizure of over Rs 50 crore in property and cash. He issued a stern warning to those involved.

Odisha Cracks Down on Cattle Smuggling Racket

Odisha Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik on Sunday stated that raids were conducted in five districts of the State after reports of an organised cattle smuggling network in the State, leading to several arrests and seizure of property and cash.

Speaking to ANI, the minister further said, "Over Rs 50 crore worth of property and cash have also been seized." Mallik said that he ensured strict action against the perpetrators and warned of the repercussions of such crimes. "People associated with the cattle smuggling racket will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. I warn anyone involved to immediately put an end to this; otherwise, there will be severe repercussions," he said.

Government Reinforces Commitment to Cow Protection

Mallik further affirmed the state government's strong commitment to protecting cows. "Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is taking effective steps for the protection of cows," the Minister emphasised. In this regard, approximately 80,000 farmers in the state have availed the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojna, and nearly 12,000-15,000 high-yielding cows have been distributed. Through this scheme, substantial income and employment opportunities are provided to farmers, and the safety of the cows is also ensured," he added.

CM Majhi Launches Development Projects in Koraput

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Majhi launched 86 development projects worth Rs 545 crore for the Koraput district on the fourth day of the National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Among the 86 developmental projects, 16 projects worth Rs 24 crore were inaugurated, and the foundation stones of 70 projects worth Rs. 521 crore were laid. These projects included irrigation, health centres, small industries, urban hostels, bridges, roads, Mission Shakti Bhawan, Forest Protection Committee Building, additional classrooms, etc. The Chief Minister said that all these projects would help lead the development of Koraput.

The Chief Minister said that the mantra of his government is development and heritage. He emphasised that his government is committed to strengthening the social and economic development of the Koraput region. He advised the district's farmers to engage in allied agricultural activities, such as fish, poultry, and duck farming, alongside traditional agriculture.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mallick said that the tribal culture of Koraput is very rich. It is the duty of all of them to bring the rich culture and traditions of the district to the people. (ANI)