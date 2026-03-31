In Karnataka’s Raichur district, miscreants allegedly set fire to 37 quintals of harvested chillies in a farmer’s field after pouring petrol. The incident caused losses worth nearly ₹7 lakh, leaving the farmer devastated and villagers demanding action.

In a heart-breaking incident reported from Raichur district, unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to a large stockpile of harvested chillies in a farmer’s field, causing extensive losses. The shocking act, believed to be deliberate, has left the farming community in distress and raised concerns about the safety of agricultural produce in rural areas.

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Incident Reported In Yadivala Village

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Yadivala village of Manvi taluk. The affected farmer, Maulappa Nayak, had harvested over 37 quintals of chillies from his land in Survey No. 20. According to reports, the culprits poured petrol on the heap before setting it ablaze.

Crop Worth ₹7 Lakh Destroyed

The farmer has been left devastated by the loss. The fire reportedly broke out around 8 pm when the field was unattended.

“I was about to take the produce to the market when this happened,” Maulappa said, breaking down.

He had invested nearly ₹3 lakh in cultivating chillies on his 2.5-acre land, including irrigation expenses, and was expecting returns of around ₹7 lakh.

Emergency Response Too Late

Following the incident, a 112 police team reached the spot along with fire and emergency services personnel. However, by the time they arrived, the entire stock had been reduced to ashes, leaving nothing salvageable.

Demand For MLA’s Visit

Villagers have urged local MLA Hampayya Nayak and the taluk administration to visit the site, assess the damage and ensure adequate compensation for the farmer. They also demanded strict legal action against those responsible to prevent such incidents in the future.

Similar Incident Raises Concern

Residents pointed out that this is not an isolated case. A similar incident was reported earlier in Jagir Pannur village, where miscreants allegedly set fire to a heap of jowar after pouring petrol. Although the Manvi police registered a case, the accused have not yet been identified. Villagers believe the recurrence of such acts indicates a growing lack of fear of the law among offenders.