A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Sangareddy's IDA Bollaram area early Saturday, destroying five to six two-wheelers. A fire vehicle controlled the blaze, and officials confirmed no casualties were reported in the incident.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the IDA Bollaram area of Sangareddy district, resulting in damage to five to six two-wheelers parked nearby, officials said. One fire vehicle rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

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Fire Official Details Incident

According to a fire official from Kukatpally, "A fire broke out on the ground floor of the building around 2 am. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire, but five to six two-wheelers were completely damaged in the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined." (ANI)