A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Sangareddy's IDA Bollaram area early Saturday, destroying five to six two-wheelers. A fire vehicle controlled the blaze, and officials confirmed no casualties were reported in the incident.
A fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the IDA Bollaram area of Sangareddy district, resulting in damage to five to six two-wheelers parked nearby, officials said. One fire vehicle rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Fire Official Details Incident
According to a fire official from Kukatpally, "A fire broke out on the ground floor of the building around 2 am. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire, but five to six two-wheelers were completely damaged in the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)