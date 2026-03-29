A 50-year-old man allegedly beheaded a young ice vendor following a heated argument in Parshaval village of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Sunday morning.

A 50-year-old man allegedly beheaded a young ice vendor following a heated argument in Parshaval village of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Sunday morning. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was cycling through the area when he got into a confrontation with the accused, who lived in a nearby makeshift hut.

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The argument escalated, and the man attacked the vendor with a sharp-edged weapon and severed his head on the spot. The accused then reportedly carried the severed head back to his hut and placed it on a stove, setting it on fire in a deeply disturbing act.

Alarmed villagers rushed to the scene, overpowered the accused, and handed him over to the police. An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, confirmed SP Arpit Vijayvargiya.

Preliminary probe suggests the accused had a troubling history marked by violent behavior and mental instability. He was reportedly estranged from his family, including his wife and brothers, and had been living in isolation.

Forensic expert Pradeep Saxena described the act as far beyond conventional criminal violence, pointing to a severe psychological breakdown. "This is not a crime of impulse alone. The act of carrying the severed head home and placing it on fire suggests a symbolic or pathological urge. It may indicate cannibalistic ideation, though confirmation requires psychiatric evaluation," Saxena said.

He further explained that such extreme behavior is often linked to acute psychosis, a condition where individuals lose touch with reality. "Past violent conduct, social isolation, and disputes within family structures often act as triggers. In such cases, the offender may develop delusions, aggression, and a distorted perception of human bodies," he said.