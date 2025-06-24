Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan denied corruption allegations in the housing department, challenging party leaders to name bribe-takers. He said he’s ready to resign and face a CBI probe if found guilty.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Minister for Housing and Minorities Affairs, Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday dismissed any allegations of corruption in his department, calling for the party leaders who raised such allegations to reveal the names of officials taking bribes, while also announcing that he will resign as the minister if corruption is found.

Zameer Ahmed Khan denies corruption allegations, offers to resign if proven

"If at all I'm involved or anywhere my name comes in investigation, I'm ready to resign, and I'll leave. I'm not sticking to my seat. I'll resign if my name comes in the investigation," Khan said during a press conference here.

He further challenged party leaders BR Patil and Raju Kage to reveal the names of officials who are taking bribes to give houses to people.

"BR Patil hasn't made allegations against me. I have heard the audio conversation. We have allotted the houses on the requests made by MLAs. BR Patil must reveal the names of those who have taken money," he said.

Ready for CBI inquiry, says Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer Ahmad Khan also said that he is ready for a CBI inquiry into the allegations, while a separate departmental inquiry was also launched in the department headed by him.

"I'll stand by my statement, whatever allegations made by the BR Patil must be investigated, and I'm ready for a CBI enquiry also. I have also asked officials to investigate this issue and the allegation of whether anything such happened in the department. Let BR Patil, Raju Kage, reveal the name who has taken money or asked for money or was allotted by giving money," the state's minister said.

He also mentioned that he is not interested in doing corruption, and instead, the delay is the result of the huge amount of applications for housing allotment, while over 900 houses have already been allotted across Panchayats.

"We used to give Rs 1 lakh plus amount for housing, I demanded that more should be given, at least Rs 3 lakhs should be given to beneficiaries. We are giving out ongoing houses according to priority, which is delaying the allotment of new houses to beneficiaries. BR Patil sir has asked for 2 thousand houses, we have given 900 plus houses in panchayats," he said.

BR Patil’s viral audio clip sparks row within Congress

After the Karnataka government raised the minority housing allotment quota from 10 pc to 15 pc, Congress leader BR Patil had a telephone audio leak where he was raising allegations of corruption in the allotment of houses. Patil is also supposed to meet with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 25, on the latter's invitation. Notably, party MLA Raju Kage also backed Patil's allegations, claiming that it “wouldn't be surprising if I resign within 2 days.”

When Patil was asked about the allegations and the viral telephone conversation which went viral, he said, “It is my voice (in the viral audio clip). I was the one who was talking. What else do you want?... He also has the right to deny it (allegations).”

BJP slams Congress government over ‘rampant corruption’

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party's state chief, BY Vijayendra, slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government for “rampant corruption in every department.”

"Congress MLA BR Patil has alleged that there is rampant corruption in the Housing department. The allegation he has made is that without paying a bribe, the common man is not getting houses allotted in rural areas. One more Congress MLA, Raju Kage, has stated that he is frustrated. The grants meant for the development of his constituency have not been released because the commission has not been paid," Vijayendra told reporters here.

He also accused the Congress of turning Karnataka into an ATM for the party's high command, and giving up the state to the "commission mafia."