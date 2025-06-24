Former Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde’s driver and gunman were arrested in a Bengaluru road rage case involving alleged assault. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed a full probe is underway to verify Hegde’s involvement.

Bengaluru: Karnataka police arrested the driver and gunman of former BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde in connection with a road rage incident that took place near Dabaspet in Bengaluru Rural district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The case stemmed from an alleged assault on the driver after a road altercation involving two vehicles on a highway near Nelamangala (Dabaspet).

Home Minister Parameshwara says probe will reveal facts

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, commenting on the matter, said, “As per the information I have received, it seems that when Anant Kumar Hegde was to arrive on the highway, his driver and gunman stopped a vehicle and assaulted someone. I can't say anything right now, as a full investigation is still pending. They (Hegde's side) have claimed that no assault took place. Let's wait and see what comes out of the investigation.”

He further added, “Near Dabaspet, someone allegedly overtook a vehicle, and in response, Anantkumar Hegde's gunman and driver stopped the car and assaulted the person – a case has been filed in this regard. The police have registered the case. The police have stated that Anantkumar Hegde himself did not assault anyone. They have informed me that they will carry out the next phase of the investigation and take appropriate action. The investigation will determine whether Anantkumar Hegde was involved or not.”

Case registered under new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections

According to Bengaluru Rural SP C K Baba, “This is a road rage incident. One vehicle is an XUV and the other is an Innova car. Two cars were coming in front of each other and there was a scuffle between the two. Then they pushed the two cars to the side, then the gunman of former MP Anantkumar Hegde and the driver went and fought with the Innova car driver. Then they beat them up. There is a case.”

He said that a case was registered at Dabaspet police station under Sections 117(2), 126(2), 74, 351, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

SP Baba added, “They have named three accused. They have complained that there were four more people along with them. First, we have filed an FIR, and then the investigation will be done. We have taken this seriously and registered a case. The injured are in a hospital in Tumkur. We will file a complaint of threatening with a gun. We have secured three people and will arrest them later.”

He further added, “Gunman Sridhar and driver Mahesh have been arrested. An investigation is ongoing, and a further probe will reveal details.”

Further investigation is still ongoing.