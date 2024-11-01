Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says more BJP MLAs will join Congress after by-elections

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed confidence in Congress victories in the upcoming by-elections for Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. He praised CP Yogeshwar’s development work and predicted more BJP MLAs will join Congress, signalling significant political shifts ahead as the elections approach.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed confidence that Congress candidates are certain to win in the upcoming by-elections for Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi today, he stated that CP Yogeshwar will win in Channapatna. Kharge added that, regardless of how many tears BJP leaders shed, the victory of the Congress candidate is inevitable.

Kharge praised CP Yogeshwar's accomplishments in Channapatna, noting that he has successfully contributed to significant development work, including filling the lake with water. He reassured the public that these development initiatives would be handled by Yogeshwar himself. The minister further claimed that Congress candidates will also emerge victorious in Sandur and Shiggaon, as the public continues to bless their efforts through development work and guarantee schemes. He predicted a change in leadership within the BJP following this by-election, suggesting that party leaders are aware of this shift.



On the topic of eight BJP members joining Congress, Kharge responded that not only eight individuals but potentially more MLAs are likely to switch parties. He echoed ST Somashekhar's assertion that additional BJP legislators are in touch with Congress and will likely join after the by-elections, making an explosive statement about the future of party affiliations in Karnataka.

With the by-elections approaching, the political dynamics in Karnataka are set to evolve significantly, and the results will be closely watched by both parties and the public.

