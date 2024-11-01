Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says more BJP MLAs will join Congress after by-elections

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed confidence in Congress victories in the upcoming by-elections for Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. He praised CP Yogeshwar’s development work and predicted more BJP MLAs will join Congress, signalling significant political shifts ahead as the elections approach.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says more BJP MLAs will join Congress after by elections vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed confidence that Congress candidates are certain to win in the upcoming by-elections for Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi today, he stated that CP Yogeshwar will win in Channapatna. Kharge added that, regardless of how many tears BJP leaders shed, the victory of the Congress candidate is inevitable.

Kharge praised CP Yogeshwar's accomplishments in Channapatna, noting that he has successfully contributed to significant development work, including filling the lake with water. He reassured the public that these development initiatives would be handled by Yogeshwar himself. The minister further claimed that Congress candidates will also emerge victorious in Sandur and Shiggaon, as the public continues to bless their efforts through development work and guarantee schemes. He predicted a change in leadership within the BJP following this by-election, suggesting that party leaders are aware of this shift.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

On the topic of eight BJP members joining Congress, Kharge responded that not only eight individuals but potentially more MLAs are likely to switch parties. He echoed ST Somashekhar's assertion that additional BJP legislators are in touch with Congress and will likely join after the by-elections, making an explosive statement about the future of party affiliations in Karnataka. 

With the by-elections approaching, the political dynamics in Karnataka are set to evolve significantly, and the results will be closely watched by both parties and the public.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Kannadigas should raise Kannada flag's glory everywhere, says DCM DK Shivakumar

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali vkp

PM Modi wishes in Kannada as Karnataka celebrates 69th Kannada Rajyotsava amid Deepavali

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH) dmn

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Attack on Malayali family leaves 5-year-old with head injury (WATCH)

Waqf property dispute Riots turn violent in Karnataka Haveri 6 injured vkp

Waqf property dispute: Riots turn violent in Karnataka's Haveri, 6 injured (WATCH)

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon