Sports

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Gabriel ruled out for season

The Arsenal defender requires hamstring surgery, sidelining him until next season.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Champions League setback

Without Gabriel, Arsenal must contain Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Bellingham with a weakened defense.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Defensive stability shaken

Gabriel has been Arsenal’s most consistent centre-back, forming a formidable partnership with William Saliba.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Physical presence lost

His strength, aerial dominance, and tackling ability make him irreplaceable in big games.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Key to Arsenal’s defensive record

The Gunners boast one of the best defensive records in EPL, thanks in large part to Gabriel’s solidity.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Big-game performer

Gabriel has stepped up in crucial matches this season, including standout displays in the Champions League.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Reliability and consistency

Gabriel has been a near-ever-present in Arteta’s starting XI, making his absence a major disruption.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Set-piece strength missing

The Brazilian is a major threat from corners and free-kicks, having scored key goals this season.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Leadership void at the back

As one of the most vocal defenders, his absence leaves Arsenal without a natural organizer in defense.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Title Race Impacted

Injuries have plagued Arsenal’s campaign, threatening both domestic and European ambitions.

Image credits: Gabriel/Instagram

Jakub Kiwior to step up

Polish defender expected to fill in, but can he match Gabriel’s influence?

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR crushed SRH by 80 runs

Most-followed IPL team on Instagram: RCB reigns supreme, dethrones CSK

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT ruined RCB's home match?

Football: Van Dijk to Vlahovic, latest summer transfer rumors