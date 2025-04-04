Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta

Sports
The Arsenal defender requires hamstring surgery, sidelining him until next season.
Without Gabriel, Arsenal must contain Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Bellingham with a weakened defense.
Gabriel has been Arsenal’s most consistent centre-back, forming a formidable partnership with William Saliba.
His strength, aerial dominance, and tackling ability make him irreplaceable in big games.
The Gunners boast one of the best defensive records in EPL, thanks in large part to Gabriel’s solidity.
Gabriel has stepped up in crucial matches this season, including standout displays in the Champions League.
Gabriel has been a near-ever-present in Arteta’s starting XI, making his absence a major disruption.
The Brazilian is a major threat from corners and free-kicks, having scored key goals this season.
As one of the most vocal defenders, his absence leaves Arsenal without a natural organizer in defense.
Injuries have plagued Arsenal’s campaign, threatening both domestic and European ambitions.
Polish defender expected to fill in, but can he match Gabriel’s influence?
