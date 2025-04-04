Madhopatti Village: UPSC Success Story and How It Became IAS-IPS Hub

Career
Madhopatti, a small village in Jaunpur district of UP, has created a unique identity across the country. This village with a population of just 4000 is known as 'UPSC Factory'.
Madhopatti village is called 'UPSC Factory' because more than 40 IAS, IPS and PCS officers have come out from here till now.
The specialty of this village is that not only sons, but daughters and daughters-in-law are also achieving success in UPSC. Here, every youth's dream is to go into civil services.
In 1952, Indu Prakash Singh started by becoming an IFS officer, then in 1955, Vinay Kumar Singh became an IAS officer and reached the post of Chief Secretary of Bihar.
Four brothers came out from here, in which all of them passed UPSC and made their place in administrative services. Many officers of this village have reached the PMO and CMO.
Apart from UPSC, many youths of this village have also made their place in prestigious institutions like ISRO, Bhabha Atomic Research Center and World Bank.
There is a great atmosphere regarding education and discipline in Madhopatti. Here, parents inspire their children from the beginning to prepare for the civil service examination.
The people of the village see cracking UPSC not just as an exam, but as a tradition and prestige.
It is no less than a miracle to have so many big officers emerge from such a small village. Today, the name of Madhopatti has become a source of inspiration.
Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment
Brain Teasers: Test Your IQ with 8 Tricky Questions! Solve Now
Ved Lahoti's IIT-JEE Success: Record Score and Ambani Connection
5 high-income skills you can learn online for free