Career

Madhopatti Village: UPSC Success Story and How It Became IAS-IPS Hub

Madhopatti village of UP is known as UPSC factory

Madhopatti, a small village in Jaunpur district of UP, has created a unique identity across the country. This village with a population of just 4000 is known as 'UPSC Factory'.

More than 40 IAS, IPS and PCS officers came out

Madhopatti village is called 'UPSC Factory' because more than 40 IAS, IPS and PCS officers have come out from here till now.

Becoming an officer from every house in the village became a tradition

The specialty of this village is that not only sons, but daughters and daughters-in-law are also achieving success in UPSC. Here, every youth's dream is to go into civil services.

UPSC success stories

In 1952, Indu Prakash Singh started by becoming an IFS officer, then in 1955, Vinay Kumar Singh became an IAS officer and reached the post of Chief Secretary of Bihar.

Four IAS-IPS officers from the same family

Four brothers came out from here, in which all of them passed UPSC and made their place in administrative services. Many officers of this village have reached the PMO and CMO.

Not only IAS-IPS, but also reach to ISRO and World Bank

Apart from UPSC, many youths of this village have also made their place in prestigious institutions like ISRO, Bhabha Atomic Research Center and World Bank.

What is the secret of UPSC success of the youth of Madhopatti?

There is a great atmosphere regarding education and discipline in Madhopatti. Here, parents inspire their children from the beginning to prepare for the civil service examination.

People of the village see going to UPSC as a tradition and prestige

The people of the village see cracking UPSC not just as an exam, but as a tradition and prestige.

This village became an example for India

It is no less than a miracle to have so many big officers emerge from such a small village. Today, the name of Madhopatti has become a source of inspiration.

