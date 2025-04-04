Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment

Career
Nidhi Yadav, who hails from Indore, started her career as a software engineer and was working for a prestigious company like Deloitte.
But Nidhi Yadav's heart was always towards the fashion industry. Leaving her corporate job, she started a new journey.
To build a career in fashion, Nidhi studied at Polimoda Fashion School in Florence, Italy. She understood the business model of international fashion brands.
In 2014, Nidhi started Aks Clothing in her 2BHK flat with an investment of just Rs 3 lakh.
Initially it was only available on online platforms, but Nidhi Yadav's strategy and hard work made it popular very quickly. Today Ask has become a brand worth Rs 300 crore.
The biggest reason for the success of Aks Clothing has been Nidhi's amazing strategy. She launched a new collection every 15 days, which always gave the customer something new.
Nidhi continued her hard work even after becoming a mother. She used to go from Gurugram to Jaipur every weekend with her daughter and work till late.
