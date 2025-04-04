Career

Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment

Nidhi Yadav started her career as an engineer.

Nidhi Yadav, who hails from Indore, started her career as a software engineer and was working for a prestigious company like Deloitte. 

Left corporate job and started business.

But Nidhi Yadav's heart was always towards the fashion industry. Leaving her corporate job, she started a new journey.

Fashion course from Italy

To build a career in fashion, Nidhi studied at Polimoda Fashion School in Florence, Italy. She understood the business model of international fashion brands.

Started working from home with an investment of Rs 3 lakh.

In 2014, Nidhi started Aks Clothing in her 2BHK flat with an investment of just Rs 3 lakh. 

Today Nidhi Yadav's brand is worth Rs 300 crore.

Initially it was only available on online platforms, but Nidhi Yadav's strategy and hard work made it popular very quickly. Today Ask has become a brand worth Rs 300 crore.

Amazing strategy to launch a new collection every 15 days.

The biggest reason for the success of Aks Clothing has been Nidhi's amazing strategy. She launched a new collection every 15 days, which always gave the customer something new. 

Family support

Nidhi continued her hard work even after becoming a mother. She used to go from Gurugram to Jaipur every weekend with her daughter and work till late. 

