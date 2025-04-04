Ram Navami: Vidya Balan Inspired Saree Designs for Puja

Lifestyle
If you are thinking of wearing a saree this Ram Navami, then definitely pay attention to Vidya Balan's style. She creates a traditional look in a silk fabric saree.
Kanjeevaram saree is unmatched. If you participate in the puja wearing a purple saree on Ram Navami, people will not be able to stop praising your traditional look.
Vidya Balan is giving a simple and elegant look in a white saree. If you also want to get relief from the heat, then wear this type of white handloom saree with a contrast blouse.
Vidya Balan is giving a classic look in a red color zari border silk saree. The actress has paired gold earrings with this saree.
Vidya Balan is giving a comfortable look in an orange color linen saree. You can try this type of cool saree on festivals as well as special occasions.
Pink color satin silk saree looks great on young girls. Golden thread work has been done on the saree. Wear it with a V-neck blouse.
If you like to wear light colors, then you can choose a light blue color saree in Banarasi silk saree. Heavy work of silver zari has been done on the saree instead of golden zari.
