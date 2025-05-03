Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan sparked controversy by stating he is ready to go to Pakistan with a suicide bomb if permitted by PM Modi and Amit Shah, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Bengaluru: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka’s Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan made a sensational statement that has since gone viral. In a fiery press conference held on Friday, Khan declared his willingness to fight Pakistan alone and even asked the central government to provide him with a suicide bomb.

The minister, expressing his outrage over the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, including foreign tourists, said, “We are Indians; we are Hindustanis. Pakistan has never been our ally and has always acted as our enemy. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the central government allow me, I am ready to go to Pakistan with a suicide bomb.”

Khan condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a “heinous and inhuman act” targeting innocent civilians and called for national unity in the face of such brutality. He urged the Centre to take strong and decisive actions to ensure national security.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terrorists under the banner of The Resistance Front (TRF), is among the deadliest in recent memory. The attackers reportedly targeted Hindu tourists after identifying them through forced religious verification, asking them to recite the ‘Kalima’ and checking their clothing. A local pony operator who tried to intervene was also killed.

In the wake of the attack, the Indian government has taken several retaliatory steps, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Measures include suspending the Indus Water Treaty, reducing the strength of the Pakistani High Commission, closing Indian airspace to Pakistani airlines, and expelling Pakistani military attachés. In retaliation, Pakistan suspended trade with India and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

Minister Khan’s comments have sparked debate across political and social platforms, with many praising his patriotic fervour while others questioned the provocative nature of his remarks. Nonetheless, his statement has highlighted the intense emotions sweeping the country in the aftermath of the brutal attack.