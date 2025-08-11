Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna offers to resign after publicly questioning his own party over voter list irregularities and ‘voter theft’ claims made by Rahul Gandhi. His statements sparked controversy.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cabinet Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna, known for his outspoken nature, has resigned amid speculation that his opposition to Rahul Gandhi’s stance on voter ID irregularities led to his downfall. Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns about voter ID and voting irregularities. However, Rajanna contradicted this, stating that the irregularities occurred during his own government’s tenure. This controversial statement sparked outrage among Congress party leaders and workers, ultimately resulting in Rajanna’s resignation on the first day of the assembly session.

What Did KN Rajanna Say?

When questioned about irregularities in the Lok Sabha elections, Rajanna admitted to flaws in the voter list. He acknowledged multiple registrations of individuals, inflated voter counts, and missing details such as addresses and father’s names. He attributed these issues to a lack of vigilance during the draft electoral roll process.

Rajanna stated that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, electoral guidelines would be followed more carefully in future elections. He also expressed shame that such irregularities happened during his tenure. Additionally, he accused the current Prime Minister of manipulating the voter list to secure election victory.

Resignation From Ministership

Rajanna is expected to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today to submit his resignation. His resignation is limited to his ministerial post; he will continue as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Statements Against The Party

Rajanna had earlier faced criticism from the Congress high command after predicting a “September revolution” within the party. Originally from Tumkur, he served as the in charge for Hassan district. He also alleged an attempted honeytrap against him, claiming to have evidence to submit to the Home Minister. However, he later dropped the issue after filing a complaint regarding an alleged attempt to murder his son.