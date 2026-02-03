The Karnataka government has approved the metro rail extension from KR Puram to Hoskote. A Delhi-based firm will conduct a feasibility and technical study, bringing hope for faster, convenient transport for thousands of daily commuters.

The long-awaited dream of a metro for the residents of Hoskote is now moving closer to reality. The state government has approved the extension of the metro rail from KR Puram to Hoskote and has appointed a prestigious Delhi-based firm to conduct a feasibility and technical study for the project. This development brings renewed hope for smoother and faster commuting options for thousands of daily travellers in the region.

MLA Sharath Bachegowda Had Promised Metro Extension

MLA Sharath Bachegowda, who pledged to bring the metro to Hoskote during his election campaign, has made significant progress in fulfilling that promise under the current Congress government. A proposal has been drafted for a 16.3-kilometre metro line connecting KR Puram to Hoskote, with plans to establish 11 stations along the route. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has now officially initiated the feasibility and technical study for the project.

Growing Population and Rising Commuter Demand

Hoskote, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, is a rapidly expanding area with a growing population. Thousands of people travel daily on the Hoskote–Bengaluru route using buses and private vehicles. In addition, commuters from nearby towns such as Kolar, Malur, and Chintamani travel to Hoskote before proceeding to Bengaluru, further increasing the demand for efficient transport options.

Continuous Efforts by Sharath Bachegowda

Even after winning the election, MLA Sharath Bachegowda remained committed to his promise. He consistently advocated for the metro extension to Hoskote, raising the issue in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and urging the government to take action. His persistent efforts have now borne fruit, with the project entering the study phase, bringing optimism to the residents of Hoskote and neighbouring taluks. Once implemented, the metro extension is expected to provide fast, convenient, and reliable transport, benefiting thousands of daily commuters in the region.