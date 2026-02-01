More than one lakh cases of rule violations, such as playing loud music, occupying reserved seats, and eating food, were reported in the Bengaluru Metro. BMRCL has launched an awareness campaign to prevent inconvenience to passengers.

BMRCL has repeatedly instructed passengers to follow rules and avoid behavior that causes inconvenience to others. Warnings are also announced inside the metro trains. Despite this, rule violations occur daily on routes, leading to arguments, pushing, and shoving among passengers.

There have been many instances where metro security staff had to intervene to stop the fights.

Awareness Campaign

Under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, certain offenses that cause trouble to fellow passengers are punishable by fines. The corporation has undertaken a special awareness campaign about responsible passenger behaviour and the rules to be followed during travel.

Listening to music without headphones, eating food, or consuming tobacco in metro trains causes inconvenience to fellow passengers. Similarly, it is everyone's duty to give up reserved seats for senior citizens, pregnant women, disabled individuals, and those in need. BMRCL has warned that violating this will result in a fine.

Special teams comprising two Home Guards have been deployed in metro trains to inform and create awareness among passengers.

Warnings issued

In the past year, 57,538 passengers were found playing loud music and were instructed to stop. 37,038 passengers who had occupied reserved seats were warned, and security staff ensured the seats were given to those in need. Additionally, 1,907 passengers were caught eating inside the trains. Many were also fined.

Furthermore, 1,677 people were found consuming tobacco products like gutka and paan inside the train and were warned.

BMRCL has stated that it is mandatory to use earphones when listening to music, offer reserved seats to those in need, refrain from eating, and avoid consuming tobacco inside the trains.

Case breakdown

- 57,538 passengers detected playing loud music

- 37,038 passengers occupying seats for the elderly and disabled

- 1,907 passengers found eating inside trains

- 1,677 passengers consuming gutka, paan products