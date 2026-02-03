Metro Train: A new look for Hyderabad.. Land prices to soar with metro expansion
Metro Train: As Hyderabad expands rapidly, its transportation sector is also growing. The metro has changed the face of the city. Experts believe that with the second phase of the metro, real estate in some areas is set to see a huge boom.
Changing city geography with metro expansion
Hyderabad is expanding quickly. Areas far from the city center, held back by transport issues, will change with the metro's second phase. Residential areas near stations are developing fast.
Main reasons for the increase in real estate demand
With the metro, daily travel costs drop. Recent financial reports show this helps people pay home loans on time, a great sign for real estate. Land values along metro corridors will rise.
'A' Category Corridors: New life for residential areas
The government has proposed five main 'A' category corridors for the second phase. These routes are already populated. Better metro connectivity will boost real estate in these areas.
The Routes are:
Nagole – Aramghar – Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km)
Raidurgam – Financial District – Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km)
MGBS – Chandrayangutta (7.5 km)
Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km)
LB Nagar – Hayathnagar (7.1 km)
'B' Category Corridors: Hotspot for future investments
The government is prioritizing the Future City. Once these routes are done, industries and IT parks will pop up, boosting jobs and housing demand. Investing now could bring big returns.
The Routes are:
Shamshabad Airport – ORR – Future City (39.6 km)
JBS – Medchal (24.5 km)
JBS – Shamirpet (22 km)
Real estate boom is certain
If approvals are quick, phase two could finish in 4-5 years, easing traffic. This will usher in a new era for Hyderabad real estate.
Note: This is for info only. Consult an expert for investing money in real estate.
