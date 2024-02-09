Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

Minister of Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil of the Congress party rebuked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader, KS Eshwarappa, asserting the pivotal role of the Congress in India's struggle for Independence. Patil emphasised that it was the Congress, not the BJP or Eshwarappa, that spearheaded the relentless fight against British colonial rule, ultimately leading to the country's freedom.

In response to Eshwarappa's controversial statement suggesting that MP DK Suresh should be shot dead, a sentiment Eshwarappa has reportedly expressed multiple times, the minister condemned the remarks. Patil condemned Eshwarappa's inflammatory rhetoric, highlighting the dangerous implications of such statements and warning against the potential consequences of incendiary remarks.

Patil underscored the Congress's commitment to national unity and emphasised the party's efforts to address issues of injustice and inequality, particularly regarding the distribution of grants to southern states. He expressed concern over perceived disparities in grant allocation, pointing out the need for fair and equitable treatment of all regions within the country.

Addressing BJP MP Ananta Kumar Hegde's comments about changing the constitution, Patil criticised such statements as detrimental to the nation's unity and integrity. He questioned the BJP's intentions and accused the party of engaging in divisive politics rather than working towards national unity and progress.

Furthermore, Patil raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to DK Suresh's statement, highlighting the Prime Minister's silence on addressing the alleged injustices faced by South India. He criticised the BJP's political tactics and urged the government to address legitimate grievances rather than exploiting them for political gain.