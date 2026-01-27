Masked men looted a jewellery shop at gunpoint in Vijayapura’s Halsangi village, firing shots when locals tried to record the incident. One person was injured as robbers fled with gold and silver jewellery.

Robbery cases across Karnataka show no signs of abating, with a series of shocking incidents reported in recent days. Unprecedented robberies have surfaced in districts such as Bidar, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, heightening public concern. Just days ago, the State witnessed its biggest-ever robbery involving nearly ₹400 crore at Chorla Ghat on the Karnataka–Goa–Maharashtra border. Amid this surge in crime, a daring armed robbery at a gold jewellery shop in Vijayapura district has once again raised serious questions about law and order.

Gold Shop Robbery at Gunpoint in Vijayapura

A horrifying gold shop robbery was carried out at gunpoint in Halsangi village of Chadchan taluk, located in the Bhima basin region of Vijayapura district. The audacity and violence involved in the crime have shocked local residents. The robbery took place in broad daylight, with the assailants openly threatening those present and firing gunshots to intimidate bystanders.

Shots Fired While Attempting to Record Video

During the incident, a local resident identified as Anil attempted to record a video of the robbery on his mobile phone. The robbers immediately opened fire, creating panic in the area. Atmalinga Hoogar, who was accompanying Anil, was shot in the leg and sustained injuries. He was rushed to BLDE Hospital in Vijayapura, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Anil said, “I was terrified when the firing began. The robbers were speaking in Kannada, and everyone around ran for safety.”

Bhumika Jewellery Shop Looted by Armed Assailants

The robbery occurred at Bhumika Jewellery Shop in Halsangi village. According to preliminary information, two unidentified persons wearing black jackets and black helmets arrived at the spot on a black Honda Unicorn motorcycle. After parking the vehicle near the shop, they threatened the shop owner, Maharudra, at gunpoint and carried out the robbery. The assailants reportedly looted around 205 grams of gold jewellery and nearly one kilogram of silver before fleeing the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the culprits.