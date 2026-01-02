A masked assailant robbed a shop on Brahmapuri Road in Northeast Delhi and shot a passerby in broad daylight. The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The incident, which unfolded near the Usmanpur and Jafrabad police stations, was captured in real-time on a CCTV camera installed outside a nearby sweet shop, and the footage has since been shared widely on social media.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, an unidentified man wearing a mask and carrying a pistol approached a local shop on Brahmapuri Road in the afternoon and demanded money or valuables. During the chaotic moments that followed, the gunman fired at a passerby who was near the store entrance, striking him before fleeing the scene with unspecified stolen items. The injured man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment; initial reports describe his condition as serious but stable.

Senior police officers were alerted quickly after the shocking crime, and sections of Brahmapuri Road were cordoned off as investigators swept the area for clues. “We are reviewing CCTV footage frame by frame to identify the suspect and his possible accomplices,” a police spokesperson told local reporters, confirming that an intensive search operation is underway. Officers from both the Usmanpur and Jafrabad units are coordinating house-to-house enquiries as part of the investigation.

Local residents have expressed alarm that such a violent crime could occur in broad daylight on a bustling neighbourhood street, raising concerns about public safety and law enforcement readiness. “People walk here every day without thinking twice,” one witness said. “For something like this to happen midday is terrifying.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information or additional footage of the incident to come forward. Residents have also called for increased police patrolling and swift action to reassure the community and prevent similar crimes.

As the investigation continues, Delhi Police say they are following all leads and expect to make arrests soon based on the available CCTV evidence and eyewitness testimony.