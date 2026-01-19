In a major breakthrough in the Hunsur gold robbery case, Bihar STF arrested two accused linked to the Rs 10 crore jewellery heist in Mysuru district. The arrests followed a joint operation with Karnataka Police after the daylight robbery.

In a major breakthrough in the Rs 10 crore jewellery theft case reported from Karnataka, two accused have been arrested in Bihar in connection with the sensational robbery at a jewellery showroom in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The daring daylight robbery took place on December 28, sending shockwaves across the state. The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation into one of the biggest jewellery heists in recent times.

Bihar STF Conducts Joint Operation With Karnataka Police

The arrested accused have been identified as Hrishikesh Singh and Pankaj alias Satuva. The operation was carried out by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) in close coordination with the Karnataka Police. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the joint team tracked down and apprehended the accused in Bihar, police officials said.

Gold, Cash And Bike Seized From Accused

During the operation, police recovered a gold chain, a ring, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and a motorcycle that had been stolen from the jewellery store during the robbery. Investigators revealed that Pankaj Kumar has a long criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him, including murder and theft, across Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. Hrishikesh Singh is also a repeat offender, with at least four criminal cases registered against him in Bihar.

What Had Happened?

On December 28, a gang of five robbers arrived on two motorcycles and broke into the Sky Gold and Diamonds jewellery showroom in Hunsur in broad daylight. Armed with guns, the robbers threatened staff and customers inside the store. The entire robbery was executed in just four minutes, after which the accused fled the scene with gold jewellery worth Rs 10 crore.

Details Of Jewellery Stolen

According to the complaint filed by the shop owner, the stolen items included 150 necklaces, 70 rings, 64 bangles, 65 chains, 19 karimani necklaces, 13 diamond rings, 17 earrings, 12 lockets, 12 anklets, and eight bracelets. Police investigations are ongoing to trace the remaining accused and recover the stolen valuables.