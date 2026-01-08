A Karnataka man tried to set his brother’s house on fire over a family dispute in Govindapura village. Petrol spilled on him, causing severe burns. Neighbours rescued him, police registered an attempt-to-murder case.

A late-night act of revenge took a dramatic and dangerous turn in Karnataka’s Govindapura village when a man attempting to set his elder brother’s house on fire ended up sustaining severe burn injuries himself. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras installed at the house, shows the accused being engulfed in flames after petrol spilled onto his hands and clothes during the attempt.

The man, identified as Muniraju, is currently undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital. Police have registered a case against him and are awaiting his discharge to place him under arrest.

Incident Caught on CCTV

According to the police, Muniraju arrived at his elder brother Ramakrishna’s house around midnight with the intention of setting the property ablaze. CCTV footage shows him first locking the main door from the outside before pouring petrol around the premises.

As he attempted to ignite the fuel, the fire suddenly flared up and spread rapidly. Since petrol had already spilled on his hands and clothing, Muniraju was immediately caught in the flames.

Neighbours Rush to Rescue

Hearing Muniraju’s screams for help, neighbours rushed to the spot without delay. They managed to douse the flames and pull him away from the burning area, preventing the incident from turning fatal.

He was initially taken to Hoskote Hospital with severe burn injuries and was later shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced medical care.

Revenge Motive Linked to Financial Dispute

Police investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a long-standing financial dispute within the family. Muniraju had reportedly been running a chit fund scheme in the village for the past eight years, which eventually suffered heavy losses.

As villagers began demanding refunds, the family sold a portion of their land to repay part of the amount. However, tensions escalated when Muniraju allegedly insisted that the remaining land also be sold—a demand his elder brother Ramakrishna refused.

Investigators believe this disagreement pushed Muniraju to seek revenge by attempting to set his brother’s house on fire.

Case Registered, Arrest Awaited

The Tirumalashettihalli police have registered a case against Muniraju under charges of attempt to murder. Officials confirmed that he will be formally arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.

Further investigation is underway.