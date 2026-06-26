Vijayalakshmi, wife of Kannada actor Darshan, has denied rumours surrounding a viral Bengaluru road accident, saying her son Vineesh was not driving the vehicle. She said he got out only to check on the injured bikers and urged people not to spread false information.

A fresh controversy involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's family has prompted his wife, Vijayalakshmi, to issue a public clarification after videos of a recent road accident involving a vehicle reportedly carrying their son, Vineesh, went viral on social media. Amid widespread speculation and unverified claims, she urged the public and media outlets not to spread rumours and clarified that Vineesh was safe and had not been driving the vehicle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What Did Vijayalakshmi Darshan Say?

Responding to reports circulating on social media, Vijayalakshmi said, "We want to clarify that the news circulating in some media outlets about Vineesh being involved in an accident and being hospitalised is completely false."

She assured the public that Vineesh was "completely safe and comfortable". She also clarified that he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

"Our regular driver was behind the wheel, as usual. "Such minor road incidents are not uncommon in Bengaluru's traffic. In this case, it was a minor incident. The bike riders admitted that it was their fault and even apologised," she said.

Vineesh Got Out to Check on the Bikers

Explaining why Vineesh was seen at the accident spot, Vijayalakshmi said he got out of the vehicle only to check whether the two-wheeler riders were safe.

"Unfortunately, visuals of this moment were taken out of context by some social media accounts to spread false information," she said.

'We Are Already in a Tough Situation, Don't Add to Our Pain'

Making an emotional appeal, Vijayalakshmi said, "As a family, we are already facing a difficult situation. Spreading false and unverified information about us at such a time only adds to our pain and anxiety."

She urged people to verify the facts before publishing or broadcasting information that could cause unnecessary mental distress to any individual or their family. She also appealed to the public not to believe or share such unverified reports.

The Renukaswamy Murder Case

The clarification comes as Darshan continues to face legal proceedings in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor remains in judicial custody after his attempts to secure bail were unsuccessful. The matter is currently before the courts, and the legal proceedings are continuing.