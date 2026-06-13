In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a father and his daughter died from electrocution. Heavy rain caused a tree to fall on their car, and while they tried to remove it, the tree touched a live electric wire, killing them on the spot.

In a tragic incident, a father and his daughter died after being electrocuted in Hyderabad after a tree fell on their car during heavy rain on Friday night. The incident occurred within the limits of Alwal Police Station.

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Police Detail the Incident

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sandeep and his daughter Rithika. "Heavy rain had caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted on the spot," Alwal police stated. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and officials are investigating the matter.