In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a father and his daughter died from electrocution. Heavy rain caused a tree to fall on their car, and while they tried to remove it, the tree touched a live electric wire, killing them on the spot.
In a tragic incident, a father and his daughter died after being electrocuted in Hyderabad after a tree fell on their car during heavy rain on Friday night. The incident occurred within the limits of Alwal Police Station.
Police Detail the Incident
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sandeep and his daughter Rithika. "Heavy rain had caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted on the spot," Alwal police stated. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and officials are investigating the matter.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)