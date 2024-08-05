Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Man assaults woman who rejected love proposal with machete, commits suicide later in Mandya

    In Mandya district, Sarath, 30, attacked a young woman with a machete after his romantic advances were rejected. Following the assault, he committed suicide by falling into a farm pit. The police found his body and sent it for a post-mortem. Cases of attempted murder and suicide have been filed with local police stations.

    A man took his own life after attacking a young woman with a machete in Mandya district. The incident occurred near Sunaganahalli in Devalapur Hobali taluk. Sarath, a 30-year-old from Hosahalli near Bilidegalu, Mandya, was known for his infatuation with a young woman from his village. Despite their long-term relationship, the woman recently rejected Sarath's advances, leading him to a desperate act.

    Angered by the rejection, Sarath attacked the woman with a machete. Following the assault, he turned off his mobile phone and went to a nearby farm pit in Sunaganahalli, where he committed suicide by falling into the pit.

    Upon discovering the incident, PSI Ravikumar Sharath from the Rural Police Station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Adichunchanagiri Hospital in BG Nagar for a post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, Sarath’s body was returned to his family.

    The police have registered a case at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station. Additionally, the woman's family has filed a complaint at Keragodu Police Station, accusing Sarath of attempted murder.

