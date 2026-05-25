A viral video circulating on social media has reignited serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the Indian Railways Tatkal booking system, sparking outrage and fresh demands for stricter action against brokers and middlemen.

A viral video circulating on social media has reignited serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the Indian Railways Tatkal booking system, sparking outrage and fresh demands for stricter action against brokers and middlemen.

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The clip, reportedly filmed at an unidentified railway station, captures a furious passenger alleging that his Tatkal ticket was handed over to a broker despite him being the first person in the queue. The dramatic confrontation, now viral on social media, has reopened the debate around transparency and fairness in Tatkal ticket bookings during high-demand periods.

The passenger had reportedly completed OTP verification twice and was the first applicant standing in line for the Tatkal reservation. Despite this, he allegedly lost the confirmed seat, which he claimed was instead issued to a broker.

The 45-second footage shows heated arguments erupting at the booking counter, with the visibly angry passenger confronting railway staff over the alleged discrepancy.

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As of now, the exact location of the station and the authenticity of the claims shown in the video remain unverified.

Railway Staff Cite Technical Glitch

According to some reports, during the confrontation, railway officials allegedly attributed the issue to a system-related glitch. The explanation, however, failed to convince the passenger and several bystanders present at the scene, many of whom questioned how a booking request marked as “verified” could allegedly be skipped.

Tatkal Booking System Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Indian Railways has previously introduced multiple safeguards to curb ticketing fraud, including mandatory e-Aadhaar verification, tighter monitoring of suspicious booking activity, and crackdowns on automated booking bots used by rogue agents. Despite these measures, complaints regarding brokers, middlemen, and booking irregularities continue to surface during peak travel demand.