Two separate fire incidents in Davanagere and Bagalkote districts have caused significant losses, destroying vehicles worth lakhs of rupees in garages. In Davanagere, cars parked in a local garage were completely gutted, while in Ilkal, Bagalkote, several bikes were destroyed in a blaze caused by a short circuit. The incidents highlight the vulnerability of commercial garages to fire hazards and have prompted local authorities to investigate.

Maruti Garage in Davanagere Catches Fire

An accidental fire broke out around 7 am today at Maruti Garage, owned by Arun, located near the LIC office on Old PB Road in Davanagere. The fire spread rapidly, completely destroying three cars and one cruiser vehicle that were parked in the garage.

Alert locals immediately informed the fire brigade, which rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Gandhinagar police station, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Bagalkote: Bikes Worth Lakhs Destroyed by Short Circuit

In Ilkal city of Bagalkote district, a garage caught fire late last night due to a suspected short circuit. The blaze occurred at the garage of Krishna Vaddi, located near the Srinivasa Theatre in Ilkal.

The intensity of the fire destroyed more than eight bikes and a water wash machine, causing damages estimated at several lakhs of rupees.

The Ilkal fire brigade responded promptly and brought the fire under control. A case has been registered at the Ilkal city police station, and authorities are investigating the incident.