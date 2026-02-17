A massive fire erupted in an oil tanker in Assam's Kokrajhar district. Meanwhile, a separate fire incident on Monday at an illegal fireworks factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi resulted in the tragic deaths of at least seven workers.

Oil Tanker Catches Fire in Assam

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in an oil tanker on NH-27 in the Gossaigaon area of Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Fire tenders arrived at the site of the incident and all efforts are being made to douse the fire.

A thick plume of smoke is emerging from the site of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

7 Dead in Rajasthan Factory Fire

On Monday, at least seven people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, officials said.

Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma said seven workers died in the Bhiwadi factory fire.

He said the factory, located in a garment zone, was illegally manufacturing fireworks.

The plot had been allotted by RIICO to a person who subleased it. No other business is permitted in the area. (ANI)