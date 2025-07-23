The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted statewide raids on government officials, including engineers and planners, over disproportionate assets. Properties in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, and Gadag were searched for unaccounted wealth.

Bidar: The Karnataka Lokayukta, on Wednesday, conducted state-wide raids on several government officials in a disproportionate assets case.

Sunil Kumar’s Residence and Office Searched in Kalaburagi

Among the officials, the Lokayukta conducted raids on the residence and office of Sunil Kumar, an Executive Engineer in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to Lokayukta officials, raids were conducted at Sunil Kumar's residence and office in Kalaburagi. Lokayukta officials are examining documents found during the searches.

Sunil Kumar is serving in the Engineer Department of Kalaburagi district. He is a resident of Hallikheda B village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.

Assistant Director Maruthi Bagli’s House Yields Cash, Gold

As per the Lokayukta, gold ornaments, cash, watches and other articles were found in the residence of Maruthi Bagli, Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, in Bidar.

The raid was led by Lokayukta Deputy SP Hanumantharai.

Earlier Raids Targeted Police Inspector in Gadag

Last month, Lokayukta officials conducted extensive raids on seven properties linked to a DB Patil Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of Gadag Town Police Station, following allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known income.

The operation, led by Lokayukta CPI Parashuram Kavatagi, targeted locations in Gadag, Bagalkot, Jamkhandi, and Kerur. According to Lokayukta officials, the operation was part of an investigation into complaints of disproportionate assets and potential misuse of official positions.

A team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by DySP Pushpalatha and Officer P.S. Patil, meticulously examined documents, cash holdings, and property records during the raid.

Inch-by-inch inspections were conducted to identify any unaccounted wealth or financial irregularities. Authorities confirmed that the operation was based on credible inputs regarding suspicious asset accumulation by the officer.

Assistant Government Officer in Shivamogga Also Booked

In a related action, Lokayukta officials also raided the residence of an Assistant Government Officer (AGO) in Shivamogga. The officer was booked under Shivamogga Crime No. 9/25. His premises were similarly searched for evidence of disproportionate assets.

Earlier, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at several locations across the state, including the offices of the BBMP, Chikkamagaluru Town Municipality, and Anekal Town Municipality.

Lokayukta Continues Crackdown on Disproportionate Assets

The locations raided were in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Anekal, Gadag, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

According to officials, the raids targeted the Assistant Engineer at BBMP Govindrajnagar; the associate Research Director of organic Farming; the accounts Officer at the town Municipality, Anekal; the chief officer at the town municipality; the Town Police Inspector at Gadag; the engineer at the Malaprabha Project in Dharwad; and the former Engineer at RDPR, Kalburgi and PDO, Kalburgi.

A raid was also conducted at the residence of the Chief Engineer, Belagavi.