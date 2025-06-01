Lokayukta police raided 33 locations linked to seven Karnataka govt officials, uncovering ₹24.47 crore in assets. The raids, across multiple districts, revealed properties, cash, gold, and vehicles, exposing disproportionate wealth.

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police carried out simultaneous raids at 33 locations linked to seven government officials across Karnataka, uncovering assets valued at ₹24.47 crore. The action followed allegations of disproportionate wealth and targeted officials in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bellary, Davangere, Udupi, Gadag, and Dharwad.

The officials under scrutiny include Sidaligappa Banasi, District Manager at the Devaraj Aras Development Corporation in Belagavi; Shail Subhash Tatrani, First Division Assistant in the Audit Office, Bagalkote; Amin Muktar Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer with the PWD in Bellary; Ramakrishna Balappa Gudageri, PDO of Bada Gram Panchayat in Haveri; Girish Rao, MESCOM Accountant in Karkala, Udupi; Gangadhar Veerappa Shirol, Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra in Gadag; and H Suresh, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department in Dharwad. The raids also extended to properties owned by their relatives.

Among the officials raided, Amin Muktar Ahmed, the PWD Superintendent Engineer in Bellary, was found to possess the highest value of assets, totalling ₹7.31 crore. This included 31 plots, ₹25.49 lakh in cash, and gold ornaments worth ₹79 lakh.

Details of disproportionate assets seized

1. Sidaligappa Ningappa Banasi – District Manager, D. Devaraj Aras Development Corporation, Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi

Immovable assets: 4 plots, 1 residential house – ₹1.02 crore

Movable assets: ₹18,000 in cash, gold worth ₹34.64 lakh, vehicles worth ₹10.60 lakh – Total ₹45.42 lakh

Total: ₹1.48 crore

2. Shail Subhash Tatrani – FDA, Audit Office, Bagalkote

Immovable assets: 3 plots, 6 residential houses, 6.38 acres of agricultural land – ₹2.27 crore

Movable assets: Gold worth ₹21 lakh, vehicles worth ₹45.60 lakh – Total ₹66.61 lakh

Total: ₹2.93 crore

3. Amin Muktar Ahmed – Superintendent Engineer, PWD, Bellary

Immovable assets: 31 plots, 2 residential houses, 5.30 acres of agricultural land – ₹5.71 crore

Movable assets: ₹25.49 lakh cash, gold worth ₹79 lakh, vehicles worth ₹47.10 lakh, household items worth ₹10 lakh – Total ₹1.61 crore

Total: ₹7.31 crore

4. Ramakrishna Balappa Gudageri – PDO, Bada Gram Panchayat, Shiggaon Taluk, Haveri

Immovable assets: 2 plots, 1 residential house, 9.7 acres of agricultural land – ₹86.16 lakh

Movable assets: ₹79,000 cash, gold worth ₹8.53 lakh, vehicles worth ₹13.50 lakh, household items worth ₹10 lakh – Total ₹32.82 lakh

Total: ₹1.18 crore

5. Girish Rao – Accountant, MESCOM, Karkala, Udupi

Immovable assets: 5 plots, 1 residential house, 1 commercial shop – ₹2.48 crore

Movable assets: ₹4,000 cash, gold worth ₹30.25 lakh, vehicles worth ₹9.50 lakh, mobile phone worth ₹1.24 lakh – Total ₹41 lakh

Total: ₹2.89 crore

6. Gangadhar Veerappa Shirol – Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Gadag

Immovable assets: 4 plots, 7 residential houses, 3.29 acres of agricultural land – ₹2.68 crore

Movable assets: ₹25,000 cash, gold worth ₹27.53 lakh, vehicles worth ₹17.30 lakh, bank savings ₹21.25 lakh – Total ₹66.33 lakh

Total: ₹3.34 crore

7. H Suresh – Chief Engineer, PWD, Dharwad

Immovable assets: 2 plots, 2 residential houses, 6 commercial shops, 11.35 acres of agricultural land – ₹2.89 crore

Movable assets: ₹76,000 cash, gold worth ₹23.98 lakh, vehicles worth ₹26 lakh, bank balance ₹1.65 crore, household items worth ₹25 lakh – Total ₹2.40 crore

Total: ₹5.30 crore