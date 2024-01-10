Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids expose massive illegal assets; six govt officers under scrutiny

    In a major crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta in Karnataka conducted simultaneous raids across the state, revealing staggering amounts of illegal assets amassed by six government officers. The raids, carried out on Tuesday, exposed the extent of the ill-gotten gains, totaling crores of rupees, and leading to the recovery of substantial properties and assets.

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids expose massive illegal assets; six govt officers under scrutiny
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    1.  ML Nagaraj, Chief General Manager, BESCOM Bengaluru:
    The Lokayukta police operated on seven locations, unearthing assets worth 6.37 crores. The discoveries included real estate valued at 5.89 crores, comprising land, heritage properties, and a significant amount of cash. The raid also included 28 vehicles and other valuable items.
    Also Read: Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    2.  D.M. Padmanabha, PDO, Devanahalli Gram Panchayat: 
    The raid on six locations yielded a recovery of 5.98 crores in assets. The raid uncovered valuable  property in the possession of the officer, including industrial sheds, houses, agricultural land, and a farm house. During the operation, the authorities also seized cash, gold jewelry, and household items.

    3.  N. Satish Babu, Superintending Engineer, PWD, Bengaluru:
    A total of 4.52 crores in assets were uncovered during the operation at five locations. The officer possessed valuable real estate, including plots, houses, and agricultural land, along with significant cash, gold jewelry, and vehicles.

    4.  Syed Munir Ahmed, Executive, Ramnagar:
    The search at six places led to the discovery of 5.48 crores in assets, including valuable  property such as plots, houses, and agricultural land. The officer also possessed a substantial amount of cash, gold deposits, vehicles, and household goods.

    5.  HS Suresh, Channenahalli, SS Sandeshad Cha Bengaluru South Taluk:  
    Operating over six locations, the raid unveiled a staggering 25.58 crores in assets, including valuable immovable property such as plots, houses, and agricultural land. The officer also possessed a considerable amount of cash, gold jewelry, and valuable vehicles.

    6.  B. Manjesh, Joint Director, Multiple Planning Authority:
    During the search of five premises, the authorities uncovered assets worth 3.18 crores. The officer possessed immovable property, including plots and houses, along with cash, gold jewelry, and valuable vehicles.
     

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway vkp

    Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver's murder vkp

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    Recent Stories

    Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer excluded from squad for Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary issues: Report snt

    Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer excluded from squad for Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary issues: Report

    Tragic incident in Mumbai: 52-year-old cricketer dies after ball from another match hits his head snt

    Tragic incident in Mumbai: 52-year-old cricketer dies after ball from another match hits his head

    7 reasons why you should visit Kerala in January ATG

    7 reasons why you should visit Kerala in January

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 best guard dogs RBA

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 best guard dogs

    Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins rkn

    Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon