Karnataka: Lokayukta raids expose massive illegal assets; six govt officers under scrutiny

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta in Karnataka conducted simultaneous raids across the state, revealing staggering amounts of illegal assets amassed by six government officers. The raids, carried out on Tuesday, exposed the extent of the ill-gotten gains, totaling crores of rupees, and leading to the recovery of substantial properties and assets.

1. ML Nagaraj, Chief General Manager, BESCOM Bengaluru:

The Lokayukta police operated on seven locations, unearthing assets worth 6.37 crores. The discoveries included real estate valued at 5.89 crores, comprising land, heritage properties, and a significant amount of cash. The raid also included 28 vehicles and other valuable items.

Also Read: Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

2. D.M. Padmanabha, PDO, Devanahalli Gram Panchayat:

The raid on six locations yielded a recovery of 5.98 crores in assets. The raid uncovered valuable property in the possession of the officer, including industrial sheds, houses, agricultural land, and a farm house. During the operation, the authorities also seized cash, gold jewelry, and household items.

3. N. Satish Babu, Superintending Engineer, PWD, Bengaluru:

A total of 4.52 crores in assets were uncovered during the operation at five locations. The officer possessed valuable real estate, including plots, houses, and agricultural land, along with significant cash, gold jewelry, and vehicles.

4. Syed Munir Ahmed, Executive, Ramnagar:

The search at six places led to the discovery of 5.48 crores in assets, including valuable property such as plots, houses, and agricultural land. The officer also possessed a substantial amount of cash, gold deposits, vehicles, and household goods.

5. HS Suresh, Channenahalli, SS Sandeshad Cha Bengaluru South Taluk:

Operating over six locations, the raid unveiled a staggering 25.58 crores in assets, including valuable immovable property such as plots, houses, and agricultural land. The officer also possessed a considerable amount of cash, gold jewelry, and valuable vehicles.

6. B. Manjesh, Joint Director, Multiple Planning Authority:

During the search of five premises, the authorities uncovered assets worth 3.18 crores. The officer possessed immovable property, including plots and houses, along with cash, gold jewelry, and valuable vehicles.

