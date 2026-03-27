In Karnataka’s Hassan district, local youths allegedly assaulted a pre-wedding shoot team at Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple in Sakleshpur. The attack, reportedly triggered by a dispute over permission, was captured on video. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

In a shocking incident reported from Sakleshpur in Hassan district, a group of photographers visiting a temple for a pre-wedding photoshoot was allegedly assaulted by local youths. The incident occurred on the premises of the Bettada Byraveshwara Temple, a popular scenic spot known for attracting tourists and photography teams. The episode, which was captured on video, has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about tourist safety in the region.

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Photoshoot Turns Into Confrontation

According to reports, the photographers had arrived at the temple early in the day to conduct a pre-wedding shoot in the picturesque surroundings. During the shoot, a group of local men approached them and questioned their presence.

The men reportedly demanded to know why the team was shooting at the location and whether they had obtained permission. The photographers responded that they were tourists and believed that no special permission was required to take photographs at a public temple. This exchange soon escalated into a heated verbal argument.

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Violence Erupts At Temple Premises

The situation quickly turned violent as the group of youths allegedly attacked the photographers. Despite repeatedly asking why they were being assaulted and pleading for an explanation, the victims were reportedly beaten without provocation.

The incident disrupted the otherwise peaceful atmosphere of the temple, leaving other visitors shocked and anxious. Eyewitness videos suggest that the attackers also attempted to damage the photographers’ equipment during the assault.

Public Outrage Over Goondaism

The incident has sparked strong public outrage, with many condemning the alleged behaviour of the local youths. Citizens and netizens alike have criticised the act as goondaism and expressed concern over the safety of tourists visiting popular destinations.

Such incidents, observers say, risk tarnishing the image of tourist locations and could negatively impact the local tourism industry.

Case Registered, Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, complaints have been filed by both parties at the Sakleshpur Rural Police Station. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible.

Authorities are expected to review the video evidence and take appropriate action based on their findings.

Concerns Over Tourist Safety

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over clashes between locals and tourists at popular destinations. Experts stress the need for better awareness, clear guidelines on permissions, and stricter enforcement of law and order to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

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