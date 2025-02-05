Karnataka likely to witness heat-wave conditions starting from February, experts warn

After weeks of cold, Karnataka is now experiencing rising temperatures, with some districts recording 36.8°C. Experts warn of a possible heat wave as summer approaches. The IMD is preparing action plans, while sudden rain remains a possibility. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and cautious.

Published: Feb 5, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

After weeks of shivering in the cold, people across Karnataka are now feeling the heat as temperatures continue to rise. In some districts, the mercury has already touched 30 degrees Celsius, making people sweat and feel exhausted under the blazing sun.

Weather experts warn that February has already started showing signs of an extremely hot summer. They predict that the state could experience a heat wave in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above normal. Similarly, Bagalkot experienced 34.8 degrees Celsius, which is 4.5 degrees higher than usual. Several other districts are also witnessing an increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature, with the northern interior regions feeling the heat the most.

Meteorologist Srinivas Reddy stated that even a slight rise in temperature will make the heat more unbearable. With summer approaching, temperatures are expected to soar further, increasing the chances of a heat wave in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is already conducting workshops for officials across the country to raise awareness and prepare action plans to tackle heat waves. However, experts also mentioned that the extreme heat does not necessarily mean drought conditions. In some areas, sudden rainfall could occur due to rising temperatures, they added.

