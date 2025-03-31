'Stop reading history on WhatsApp': Raj Thackeray on row over Aurangzeb's tomb (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray while addressing a public rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa lashed out at the government over the cleanliness of the rivers in the country and stated and stated that thousands of people had fallen sick after taking a dip during the Maha Kumbh.

The MNS Chief took a jibe at the state government and said that the situation of rivers in Maharashtra was dangerous, further stating that four out of five rivers in the state had died due to sewage, pollution and slums.

Speaking on the country's increasing population, he said that forests were being cut down recklessly and urged for all illegal encroachments to be demolished.

Raj Thackeray on Aurangzeb row

Thackeray also criticised the efforts to stir controversy over the tomb of Aurangzeb and further stated that it had nothing to do with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He appealed to the youth to stop believing in history texts sent on WhatsApp and further said that they were being diverted from the original history.

Also read: 'Chhaava': Director Laxman Uttekar meets Raj Thackeray; assures to remove 'objectionable' scenes; Read on

Taking a jibe at the government over the Ladli Behen Yojana, he said that the government was burdened financially and was incapable of affording the scheme.

The MNS chief also questioned why the loan waivers had not been given to the farmers and said that an economic insecurity had set in the state.

Thackeray also took a jibe at the state government and stated that everything was being handed over to Adani.

Sharing his concerns over the recent sarpanch murder that took place in Beed, the MNS chief stated that goons were born from ashes, further stating that people were intentionally trying to make the issue a war between castes. He appealed to people not to see everything through the spectacles of caste.

He urged people to unite and come forward as Marathi.

Also read: D-Mart employee slapped, forced to apologise by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi (WATCH)

Latest Videos