user
user icon

'Stop reading history on WhatsApp': Raj Thackeray on row over Aurangzeb's tomb (WATCH)

Raj Thackeray criticised the efforts to stir controversy over the tomb of Aurangzeb and further stated that it had nothing to do with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He appealed to the youth to stop believing in history texts sent on WhatsApp and further said that they were being diverted from the original history.

'Stop reading history on WhatsApp': Raj Thackeray on row over Aurangzeb's tomb (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray while addressing a public rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa lashed out at the government over the cleanliness of the rivers in the country and stated and stated that thousands of people had fallen sick after taking a dip during the Maha Kumbh.

The MNS Chief took a jibe at the state government and said that the situation of rivers in Maharashtra was dangerous, further stating that four out of five rivers in the state had died due to sewage, pollution and slums.

Speaking on the country's increasing population, he said that forests were being cut down recklessly and urged for all illegal encroachments to be demolished.

Raj Thackeray on Aurangzeb row

Thackeray also criticised the efforts to stir controversy over the tomb of Aurangzeb and further stated that it had nothing to do with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He appealed to the youth to stop believing in history texts sent on WhatsApp and further said that they were being diverted from the original history.

Also read: 'Chhaava': Director Laxman Uttekar meets Raj Thackeray; assures to remove 'objectionable' scenes; Read on

Taking a jibe at the government over the Ladli Behen Yojana, he said that the government was burdened financially and was incapable of affording the scheme.
The MNS chief also questioned why the loan waivers had not been given to the farmers and said that an economic insecurity had set in the state.

Thackeray also took a jibe at the state government and stated that everything was being handed over to Adani.

Sharing his concerns over the recent sarpanch murder that took place in Beed, the MNS chief stated that goons were born from ashes, further stating that people were intentionally trying to make the issue a war between castes. He appealed to people not to see everything through the spectacles of caste.

He urged people to unite and come forward as Marathi. 

Also read: D-Mart employee slapped, forced to apologise by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Woman Naxalite with Rs 25 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar ddr

Woman Naxalite with Rs 25 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Enhanced India's soft power: Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi again. This time for Covid-19 'vaccine diplomacy' shk

Enhanced India's soft power: Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi again. This time for Covid-19 'vaccine diplomacy'

Gen Thimayya and Manekshaw: Shadows of Duty in Political Crossfire shk

Gen Thimayya and Manekshaw: Shadows of Duty in Political Crossfire

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri AJR

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Crescent moon marks Eid-ul-Fitr as millions across India celebrate the festival AJR

Crescent moon marks Eid-ul-Fitr as millions across India celebrate the festival

Recent Stories

'There will be bombing like never before': Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences shk

‘There will be bombing like never before’: Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences

Ankita Lokhande Inspired Plain Saree Styles for Modern Women sri

Look Classy & Sassy in Plain Sarees Like Ankita Lokhande

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary AJR

Major salary boost! West Bengal govt employees to get double pay and extra 4 months' salary

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike gcw

Honda CD 110 Dream: 5 reasons you should buy this bike

PHOTOS Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look ATG

(PHOTOS) Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree in Spring look

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon