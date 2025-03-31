Stock Market Update: What's impacting trading THIS week

Business
Last week, the Sensex fell by 109 points, or 0.14%. The Nifty, on the other hand, saw an overall increase of 21 points last week.
On Friday, the last trading day of the week, the Sensex closed 198 points down at 77,414. The Nifty also saw a decline of 72 points. Investors are concerned.
What are the factors that will determine the direction of the stock market next week? Let's find out.
The market will be watching the HSBC Manufacturing Data on April 2 and the Service PMI data on April 4. The RBI releases forex data on April 4.
Automobile companies will release March sales data, which will affect auto companies. Retail sales in the commercial vehicle segment are expected to decline in March.
Globally, the market will be watching April 2, when the US is scheduled to implement reciprocal tariffs on goods from countries that tariff US goods.
US President Donald Trump may make a new announcement regarding tariffs on April 2. Aggressive tariffs could escalate the global trade war.
JOBS data is also due to be released in the US this week, including job openings for February, the unemployment rate for March, and non-farm payroll data.
This week, manufacturing and service PMI figures for March will also be released by several countries, including the US, China, and Japan.
The stock market will also be watching foreign institutional investors as well as domestic institutional investors. FII selling has decreased recently.
Gold Price DROPS on Eid: Check latest market rate of 24K on March 31
Gold Prices SURGE during Navratri: Check latest rate on March 30
How to spot, avoid petrol pump scams every time you refuel
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 29: Rate of 22k, 24k remains steady