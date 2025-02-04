Bengaluru: BMRCL resurveys land for double-decker flyover along Orange line metro

BMRCL is conducting resurveys for additional land acquisition to build a double-decker flyover along the third phase of the Orange Line metro. The design, similar to the Electronic City route, requires extra land. Surveys for Corridor 1 are underway, with Corridor 2 to follow.

Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is conducting a re-survey for additional land acquisition to build a double-decker flyover along the third phase of the Orange Line, which will run from JP Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura and from Hosahalli to Kadbagare.

Initially, when the detailed project report (DPR) for Phase 3 of the metro project was drafted, the double-decker design was not included. However, similar to the Electronic City route, BMRCL decided to adopt the double-decker model for future metro lines in Bengaluru. This means that a road will be constructed below the metro line in two parts, wherever possible. To make this design feasible, additional land is needed, prompting the current re-survey.

In the first phase of the corridor, which stretches from JP Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura and extends to Mysore Road, BMRCL had initially identified 37,703 square meters of land for acquisition. With the new double-decker flyover design, this survey is being revisited to account for the additional land needed.

Currently, BMRCL officials are focused on the survey for Corridor 1. Once this is completed, the survey and land acquisition process will continue for Corridor 2, ensuring the smooth progress of the double-decker construction.

